With 1.18 inches of rain over the past seven days, Payne County is on its way to a healthier water table.
Once again, the migration report for November is good, but not as extensive as last month. For the first half of November our arrivals include Trumpeter and Tundra Swans, Black Scoter, Common Goldeneye, Glaucous Gull, Red-throated and Pacific Loons, Red Crossbill, Lapland and Smith’s Longspurs, and American Tree Sparrow.
The departures for the same time period will be Sora, American Golden-Plover, Pectoral Sandpiper, Long-billed Dowitcher, Cattle Egret, Turkey Vulture, Peregrine Falcon, Fish Crow, Common Yellowthroat, Blue-headed Vireo, Grasshopper Sparrow, Lark Sparrow, and Tree Swallow.
Payne County rare bird report for the past seven days lists Audubon’s Yellow-rumped Warbler, American Tree Sparrow, Lesser Goldfinch, Nashville Warbler, Grasshopper Sparrow, and Scissor-tailed Flycatcher.
Last Saturday. Oct. 30, Cushing Water Treatment Plant gave us the highest bird count of the week with 51 species that included Wood Duck, Northern Shoveler, American Wigeon, Wilson’s Snipe, Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Merlin, Marsh Wren, House Finch, American and Lesser Goldfinches, American Tree and White-throated Sparrows, and Common Yellowthroat. Congratulations to MY.
Hallowe’en was a perfect day for finding many of our wonderful fall birds to go with the season in the cool evening. Just on a short vigil between Lakeview Rd. and Husband St., we located Mourning Dove, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Carolina Wren, and European Starling.
Boomer Lake Park ticked off Eurasian Collared-Dove, Black Vulture, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Red Fox Sparrow, and Northern Cardinal.
At Sanborn Lake, we spotted Turkey Vulture, Blue Jay, Green-winged Teal, Field Sparrow, Nashville Warbler, and Eastern Bluebird.
Lake Carl Blackwell added Bonaparte’s Gull, Bald Eagle, and several American Pipits.
On the Fedex field, we located Pine Siskin and LeConte’s Sparrow.
OSU’s Magruder Plots tallied Horned Lark and Western Meadowlark.
This Tuesday November 2, we were greeted by Canada Goose, Mallard, Ruddy Duck, American Coot, Ring-billed Gull, and Great Blue Heron at Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove.
Lake Carl Blackwell gave us a good bounty with Gadwall, Canvasback, Ring-necked Duck, multiple Lesser Scaup, Horned Grebe, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, thousands of Franklin’s Gulls, good numbers of Ring-billed Gulls, dozens of Double-crested Cormorants, Osprey, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Downy and Hairy Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Red- and White-breasted Nuthatches, Brown Creeper, Northern Mockingbird, Dark-eyed Junco, White-crowned, Harris’s, Savannah, and Song Sparrows, multiple Common Grackles, and Pine and Yellow-rumped Warblers.
This Monday at Boomer Lake Park, we counted Cackling Goose, Pied-billed Grebe, Northern Pintail, Ring-necked Duck, Eastern Meadowlark, and Red-winged Blackbird.
The OSU Botanic Garden shared Rock Pigeon, Cooper’s, Red-tailed, and Red-shouldered Hawks, American Kestrel, Tufted Titmouse, Ruby- and Golden-crowned Kinglets, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, Red-headed and Pileated Woodpeckers, and Grasshopper, Chipping, Lincoln’s, Swamp, and White-throated Sparrows, Spotted Towhee, and Great-tailed Grackle.
Species and totals were outstanding this week.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.