When this Tuesday arrived with wonderful warmer weather and knowing that the next day was going to be a “light” cold snap, it was time to take matters into one’s own hands just to do a comparison to see if there was going to be anything drastic in the wind.
We might be in for a cold, seasonable winter this year, especially with more evidence of La Nina.
As the Fickle Finger of Fate is likely going to prove again what we have known all along: we are due for a frigid winter, so let’s see if it is going to happen.
Tuesday and a temperature-dropping Wednesday, we had great representatives of winter showing themselves in most riparian regions. Mourning Doves have been with us in droves over the past several weeks and Rock Pigeons have been on the fly more than before in recent days.
Hungry young hawks are out there and have been on their feeding perches more often than not. There are plenty of Cooper’s Hawks at the ready and writer has seen more than one decapitated bird. Red-shouldered Hawks have been trolling the area silently as possible, looking in all nooks and crannies for tender young morsels, and they have been finding them. There are juvenile and adult Red-tailed Hawks on the roadside, all biding their time right now, but the red-tails will be moving in soon enough where all the birds are currently gathering.
The harbingers of the winter, Carolina Chickadees, are out all day and they can be heard in larger groups during this time of year, as they are heavily watching and observing the raptor predators. The occasional owl has been popping up here and there, and they are about to breed, so they should be heard early mornings as they begin courtship.
Kinglets, nuthatches and the Brown Creeper are active right now, and I heard my first creeper Wednesday morning. They are on the move and are actively preparing for what they are saying is not going to be a pleasant winter for the light-of-heart. We are also beseeching those individuals with nest and roosting boxes to clean them out immediately, because they will be seeing use this year. We don’t want a repeat performance of the Carolina Wren and Eastern Bluebird debacle that left so many of them high and dry with the big freeze that we had almost three years ago. After all, they were in the midst of a good recovery just last year, so let’s do our best to keep it positive.
Starlings are everywhere, and for those that noticed that there were less of them over the past few years, populations have clearly grown. Cedar Waxwings are moving in, Red Crossbills and more irruptives are here, and they should be heading south soon enough after they strip the remaining fruit on the trees.
Listen to your feeder folk, as the Northern Cardinal populations should increase dramatically, and stock up on black oil sunflower seeds.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
