On Monday of this week, Mesonet recorded 0.04 inches of precipitation for the past seven days.
Rare birds for the same time period include the Northern Shrike and an adult light morph Rough-legged Hawk on Logan Road near Hy 51 in Payne County.
No listings were given this month for the January 2022 migration report.
It was a bit of a chill this Monday morning until it warmed to the 50s, and we were on the water just after freezing temperatures had subsided. Winds were not unpleasant, making the wind chill somewhat palatable.
Thin ice near land gave nearly three dozen Ring-billed Gulls plenty of room to stand. Very few were in the air. Almost four dozen Canada Geese were peppered about upon terra firma, most of which were just lollygagging about. One bird that we have seen for the past few years with a limp was easily recognized on The Lowlands.
A scant three Mallards hugged the southwestern shoreline until one flew overhead in a northerly direction.
Four or five male Buffleheads near the gull ice land spent their time diving for leisurely breakfast, while six mostly male Hooded Mergansers stayed nearest the western shoreline, finally travelling south. Only two females appeared to be within the mix.
A couple of Pied-billed Grebes were observed on the water as well.
Two Great Blue Herons hugged the shore, no doubt anticipating an easy meal, but nothing was served while we were watching them.
A pair of Downy Woodpeckers were out seeking insects under the bark of several trees and were communicating among themselves much more than dining.
One Blue Jay and Two American Crows hung nearby, both the official raptor warning system, but try as they might, there was nothing to report. We also scanned the area far and wide and also came up with missing raptors, too. Perhaps there will be better luck once another cold snap invades in the very near future.
Multiple slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos peppered the trees and the ground, following us wherever we went this date.
With all the Northern Cardinals that have been out as of late, we expected to see at least one, and we were disappointed with none on deck.
There seems to be several more White-winged Doves in the area this winter. What few American White Pelicans that we have seen this winter none have been sporting a nuptial tubercle.
Most of the ducks were on Sanborn Lake today. Recorded were Gadwall, Green-winged Teal, Ring-necked Duck, and a few Hooded Mergansers. There was also a larger crowd of Mourning Doves. The Red-bellied Woodpeckers and Northern Flickers were also in attendance, as were multiple Carolina Chickadees, Tufted Titmice, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Carolina Wren, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Fox and White-throated Sparrows, Red-winged Blackbird, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
