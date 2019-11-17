Mesonet’s recorded Stillwater rainfall for this week was listed at 1.64”, but due to possibly frozen precipitation being unrecorded, the figure could be a bit higher. This was related to unseasonable northern and eastern weather conditions spilling over into our warmer regions.
Last Monday, Nov. 5, we encountered under a hundred Franklin’s Gulls, a handful of assorted ducks, and many resident and normal winter birds in the vicinity, including our colorful bright red male House Finches. American Robins had removed themselves from neighborhoods and the forests to take advantage of insects during the warmer part of the afternoon. Most of the Yellow-rumped Warblers that decided to refrain from making Stillwater a winter home have done so, and the woodpeckers are setting themselves up for a winter respite prior to later breeding.
Last Tuesday there were a couple of does that ran through the southeast border lowlands at Boomer Lake, making for a nice fall photo. They stopped for a short time to give the writer the once-over and continued on for the safety of suitable area woods during the beginning of an early- to mid-week warming trend.
Last Wednesday the 6th, a lone Red-breasted Merganser female was wandering the center of the lake in search of a few fish, then continued to the north end of Heron Cove to provide ample views of her lovely countenance.
Meridian Tech did not fail to disappoint with a dozen American Avocets, a couple of American Pipits, both Meadowlarks, larger numbers of migratory Savannah Sparrows, and our winter resident Leconte’s and Song Sparrows.
Sanborn Lake also shared the Hermit Thrush with good yields of Field, Fox, White-throated, Savannah, Song, and Lincoln’s Sparrows, as well as a Spotted Towhee and a couple of Dark-eyed Juncos.
Last Friday we had several duck representatives at Boomer Lake, followed by some nice variety on Coyle Road, which included a Northern Harrier, a few Northern Bobwhite, a Yellow-billed Sapsucker, and several Chipping Sparrows.
Saturday the 9th, Boomer Lake showed off Harris’s Sparrows, while Couch Park sported a Pileated Woodpecker, both Kinglets, and several Hermit Thrushes. Meridian Tech chimed in with a couple of dozen Brewer’s Blackbirds, over a dozen LeConte’s Sparrows, and Wilson’s Snipes.
Last Sunday revealed the epitome of beautiful weather and included the sighting of Brown-headed Cowbirds, larger numbers of migratory Brewer’s Blackbirds, and a single Cedar Waxwing in Payne County, along with Black Vultures and Horned Larks at Lake Carl Blackwell.
Prior to the recent weather events, many birds were scrambling to reach safe havens, and due to this, one astute birder managed to find a couple of White-faced Ibises in transit south last Sunday, Nov. 10, in the Whittenburg Park area.
When the high winds and freezing rains hit this Monday, Franklin’s Gulls were on Boomer Lake, a Common Merganser, two Black Vultures, and two Bald Eagles were observed at Lake Carl Blackwell, and a thousand Franklin’s Gulls were at Meridian Tech braving the weather.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
