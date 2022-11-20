Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 0.65 inches of rainfall for the past seven-day period.
Payne County rare birds for the same period was just the American Tree Sparrow at several different locations.
For the past several days, Stillwater and surrounding area has been experiencing a cold snap, which has brought out multiple residents from the confines of the deep woods, as well as our glorious denizens of the water, our beautiful seasonal ducks and other waterbirds.
During the past week, Boomer Lake Park ticked off Canada Goose, Redhead, Ring-billed Gull, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Eurasian Collared-Dove, and Song Sparrow.
We also encountered Mourning Dove, Red-shouldered Hawk, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Red bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted and White-breasted Nuthatches, Brown Creeper, Winter and Carolina Wrens, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal from Couch Park.
Lake Carl Blackwell chimed in with greater waterfowl diversity due to its sheer size. We set our sights and binoculars upon the most welcome Snow, Ross’s and Cackling Geese, Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, Mallard, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal, Greater and Lesser Scaups, Common Goldeneye, Bufflehead, American Wigeon, American White Pelican, Canvasbacks, Ring-necked Ducks, Hooded and Red-breasted Mergansers, and Ruddy Duck. Both Pied-billed and Eared Grebes were also there, along with hundreds of American Coots, Killdeer, Least Sandpipers, Greater Yellowlegs, thousands of Franklin’s Gulls, Herring, Lesser Black-backed and Bonaparte’s Gull,s Turkey and Black Vultures, Common Loons, Double-crested Cormorant, Northern Harrier, Cooper’s and Red-tailed Hawks, Bald Eagle, American Pipit, Hairy Woodpecker, Harris’s, Field, and Savannah Sparrows, Eastern Phoebe, Horned Lark, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, House Finch, Great-tailed Grackles, and Red-winged and Rusty Blackbirds.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop added Eastern Meadowlark.
Meridian Tech shared Smith’s Longspurs, Fox and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Western Meadowlark, Brown-headed Cowbird, and Blue-winged Teal.
OSU Botanic Garden penciled in American Kestrel, Rock Pigeons, cismontanus Dark-eyed Junco, and White-crowned Sparrows.
Whittenberg Park discovered Belted Kingfisher and Common Grackle.
Lone Chimney Lake added Spotted Towhee.
Boomer Creek chimed in with Pileated Woodpecker and Hermit Thrush.
Teal Ridge had Harlan’s Hawk.
OSU Cross Country Course called out Great Horned Owls.
This was a fabulous representation of birds for the past week during the first good cold snap of the season, with very few omissions, but no extreme rarities. However, that could easily occur at any time. All birders involved had excellent findings for this time period, which can easily change during these unusual times with sometimes extreme heat and cold and both drought as well as excess precipitation.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
