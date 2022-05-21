Stillwater rainfall for the week was recorded at 0.09 inches.
Rare birds for the Payne County week were the Ghost Hollow Veery and the flyover Black-bellied Whistling-Ducks over Lake Carl Blackwell.
Last week writer was thrilled to have a beautiful male Ruby-throated Hummingbird sitting in the sunlight in a cottonwood tree with that beautiful flashing red gorget. What a way to begin the day.
Here is that photo that is owed to readers from last week. This was after the four inch rain when The Lowlands had water-filled low areas. As you can see, there were good representatives of the Wilson’s Phalarope, as well as both the Greater and Lesser Yellowlegs. It was easy to get the shot, it just took a little time. Whenever the birds became nervous and flew from their last feeding area, they kept getting closer. By the time this photo was in the viewfinder, it was already recorded for posterity. That’s why remaining stationary is so important, as it permits a good shot to be great. Also, phalaropes don’t follow the beautiful male rule of thumb. These birds are females. The males are the small duller ones, so I didn’t wait for that.
Even though many of the migrant birds have moved on, we still have a few frugivores that are ready for those mulberries that have ripened. They have just started becoming dark, but it won’t matter to some of them. I recall last year how the Rose-breasted Grosbeak used to eat the red fruit, just because they could. There are a few areas along the lake that have mulberry trees and bushes, so if you have cameras, bring them along for what could be some fabulous shots of songbirds eating their fruit. Not only will it bring the Cedar Waxwings back, but perhaps it will entice the Swainson’s Thrush, which I have not yet seen this year. American Robins and Scissor-tailed Flycatchers will also partake of the sweets.
A few Franklin’s Gulls have made it to Boomer Lake over the past couple of days, so we may also get some Black and Forster’s Terns to go along with them. Forster’s Terns are much easier to photograph, though the speed and agility definitely lie with the more challenging Black Terns. Remind me to let you in on the vortex situation which makes it a lot easier.
This Tuesday, there was a familiar “whit” call, which is not hard to identify, once you have been enlightened to what it is. Writer preferred to lie in wait to see if the owner of that call would finally show himself, which took about ten minutes. It was the Least Flycatcher with very noticeable eye rings and a dark breast. Of course, he had to get behind every branch and leaf that he could find, but a photo was finally obtained.
Our Eastern Bluebirds have fledged three young! They were seen yesterday from a distance with poor shots, but they were nowhere to be found today.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.