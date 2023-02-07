The North American Ruddy Duck winters in much of the south, though it tends to move about as it sees fit in much of the west year round. There are several subspecies throughout the world, and the US primarily is acquainted with Oxyura jamaicensis, though the Masked Duck of Mexico will rarely cross the country line into in Texas and Florida.
Affectionately named blue-bill, butterball, rubber duck, spinetail, and more, this species is a stiff-tail, as can be easily noted. It favors open water during the non-breeding season and is gray brown or chestnut-colored depending upon the season (males are the ones with the breeding finery and electric blue bill). They sport a long, rounded tail, white cheek patch, and large head.
Breeding birds span the Prairie Pothole region, breeding in marshy vegetation in shallow ponds. Early naturalists/ornithologists soon learned that they are responsible for some of the largest eggs seen, close to the size of Great Blue Heron eggs in a sometime basketlike nest with dome.
The males have some of the most remarkable courtship rituals, and will use the swollen neck beating against the breast (tracheal air sac) to create a bubble display as well as a belching-type sound. Average displays occur with five to eight repetitions, though a possible record exists with 40 repetitions in 20 minutes. These ducks rarely elicit sounds, and they are distinct, though clearly noticeable. Social behaviors include what has been termed the rare ringing rush (sometimes during intense interactions with other males, but usually happens during competition for females.) Ringing sound occurs with feet and possibly wings striking the water), tail flashing, skeetering (running across water flapping wings during limited disturbance) and many, many more. Display bouts can last as long as fourteen minutes.
Males are polygynous in nature, often taking more than one mate during the breeding season. Short-term pair bonds can be formed about seven days before the first egg was laid by female, sometimes until clutch completion and the beginning of incubation. Dominant males are known to have two females during some of the mating season. It is nearly nonexistent that males help to raise a family for the entire season.
These ducks prefer to dive or swim to evade danger and predators. They do migrate generally for shorter distances at a time, as the wings are very short, averaging 146 mm female/150 male. Long distance migrants occur, though they are poorly understood, with most of them during the night. Populations fluctuate dramatically yearly, possibly related to changing water conditions.
Males will defend their indefinite areas around three meters surrounding their mates, and nesting territories are spaced depending upon the presence or absence of channels through emergent vegetation. Nests are often difficult to find depending upon taller marsh grasses and similar vegetation surrounding them.
Observation has shown that paired males can be in area when females with ducklings are being harassed by other males, yet they will not step in, forcing the mother to handle the disturbance.
