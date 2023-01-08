Oklahoma Mesonet indicated 0.03 inches of precipitation over the past seven days in Stillwater.
No data as of press time regarding January 2023 expected migration report for the month.
One of the most beautiful birds very often observed during both spring and fall migrations, as well as during winter, and last year for about the entire month of April is the Snow Goose. This particular goose was a juvenile, most likely a late hatch that was getting ready to molt, and did so at Boomer Lake. Once its molt was complete, it continued to the breeding grounds. It probably would not breed in 2022 due to its late arrival. It is expected to have much better fortune to locate a mate in 2023.
During the first winter and spring, progress is made toward maturity by wear and molt. The dusky markings gradually disappear, much of the contour plumage is molted, as well as wing coverts and tail, until by its second summer there is very little left of the immature plumage, except a bit of grayish mottling on the head and the juvenal wings. At complete molt that summer, young birds become practically indistinguishable from adults, when 14 to 15 months of age. Take note of this photo taken by writer while bird was at Heron Cove in April 2022.
With two subspecies of both the Greater and Lesser Snow Goose, in the Plains States, we usually host the Lesser subspecies and sometimes crosses of both Greater and Lesser, as well as crosses of Ross’s and Snow Geese. These birds generally winter around the Louisiana-Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, Texas area. Plant roots and rice, which is an abundant delicacy that caused the Snow Goose population to explode.
The Lesser is the most widespread of the two subspecies. For background, the Greater nests in eastern Canada and winters in the mid Atlantic states where the lesser subspecies is generally uncommon. The dark morph is rare in the greater population and in the populations wintering in California and New Mexico. The majority of the Gulf Coast wintering geese are dark, and there are a complete range of intermediates between the white and dark morphs. We spot a few of the dark morphs and intermediates here at Boomer Lake.
Ornithologists once believed that there were two species, the Snow Goose and the Blue Goose. However the breeding ground of the Blue Goose were unknown until early in the 20th century. Hudson Bay and above the Arctic, only the Snow Goose was found.
J. Dewey Soper discovered the Blue Goose’s breeding grounds, naturally with the help of Native Americans, who were aware of this history for quite some time, since some of them resided in the area. Soper discovered this area as the first European in 1929 over a six-year, 30,000-mile expedition. An Inuit from Tikoot Islands was aware that the Blue Goose nested in Bowman Bay of Baffin Island, which has a tundra climate, thus very cold.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.