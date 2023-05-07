Oklahoma Mesonet rainfall for the past seven-day period in Stillwater comes in at 1.82 inches.
Rare birds for the same period in Payne County include Herring Gull, Song Sparrow, Piping Plover, Neotropic Cormorant, Alder Flycatcher, Philadelphia Vireo, and Swamp Sparrow.
For rare migratory arrivals for the month we are welcoming Ruddy Turnstone, Short-billed Dowitcher, Red–necked Phalarope, Laughing Gull, Least and Black Terns, White Ibis, Yellow-bellied, Alder, and Willow Flycatchers, Philadelphia Vireo, Mourning, Magnolia, Bay-breasted, Blackburnian, and Canada Warblers.
Departures include a lengthy list that will be divided with next week’s Life at Boomer Lake report – Northern Pintail, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Hooded and Red-breasted Merganser, Ruddy Duck, Western Grebe, Virginia Rail, Common Poorwill, Piping Plover, Marbled Godwit, Wilson’s Snipe, Bonaparte’s Gull, Common Loon, Northern Harrier, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Sedge and Marsh Wrens, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, American and Sprague’s Pipits, Harris’s, White-throated, and LeConte’s Sparrows, Spotted and Eastern Towhees, Brewer’s Blackbird, and Palm Warbler.
Audubon Explorer is tracking migratory birds in the area, as follows: Eastern Whip-poor-will, Rusty Blackbird, Short-eared Owl, Turkey Vulture, Canada and Greater White-fronted Goose, Painted Bunting, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Golden Eagle, Whooping Crane, Swainson’s and Red-tailed Hawks, American White Pelican, Great Egret, and Osprey.
An estimate for birds having crossed Payne County overnight on Tuesday May 2 at 8:20 p.m. to Wednesday May 3, 2023 was 1.4 million, which is a high number. The estimate for peak migration tracking for the same period is 361,200, another high number. Wind direction was from the north at 14 mph at an altitude of 2,300 feet.
Expected migrants were Yellow Warbler, Swainson’s Thrush, Indigo Bunting, Baltimore Oriole, Dickcissel, Great Crested and Least Flycatchers, Painted Bunting, Warbling Vireo, Orchard Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Eastern Wood-Pewee and Harris’s Sparrow. Keep lights out during spring migration and save a bird. It is only two week to save billions.
Just for this month, Boomer Lake has been recording Canada Goose, Blue-winged Teal, Northern Shoveler, Mallard, domestic Mallard, Ring-necked Duck, Pied-billed Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, American Coot, Double-crested Cormorant, Neotropic Cormorant, Great Blue and Green Herons, Cattle Egret, Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Western and Eastern Kingbirds, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American and Fish Crows, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Purple Martin, Bank, Barn, and Cliff Swallows, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House, Chipping, White-throated, and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Yellow and Yellow-rumped Warblers, and Northern Cardinal.
Sanborn Lake counted Spotted Sandpiper, Great Egret, Little Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, White-eyed Vireo, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher, Northern Mockingbird, Swainson’s Thrush, American Goldfinch, Clay-colored, Field, Lark, White-crowned, and Vesper Sparrows, Spotted Towhee, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Orange-crowned, and Nashville Warblers, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Parula, Indigo and Painted Buntings, and Dickcissel.
Today’s lists were remarkable, some in the fifties and sixties!
Keep your eye on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.