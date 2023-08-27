Oklahoma Mesonet reported no rainfall for the past seven days.
There are also no Payne County rare birds as of this writing.
But we do have fall migration data. Beginning Monday, Aug. 21 at 2010 hours through Tuesday 082223 at 0650 hours, approximately 210,200 birds crossed Payne County that night.
Peak migration traffic of 137,400 birds in flight was on 082123 at 2140 hours. The altitude was 3,100 feet at a wind speed of 15 mph, WSW.
Birds usually begin to migrate 30 to 45 minutes after sunset, with the largest cluster two or three hours later. Most birds travel south in fall, but weather, seasonal timing and geography alter speed and direction.
Migrating individuals regularly fly up to 10,000 feet above ground, but again, weather and seasonal timing have an impact.
During this period most birds pass through the contiguous US from early September through October, though there is movement as early as August. The migration curve rises quickly during peak times and levels off at the end of the season.
Expect our nocturnal migrants to be Baltimore Oriole, Yellow Warbler, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Green Heron, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Grosbeak, Orchard Oriole, Dickcissel, Common Nighthawk, Little Blue Heron, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Painted Bunting, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, and Spotted Sandpiper.
Boomer Lake counted Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Forster’s Tern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Green Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Mississippi Kite, Eastern Kingbird, Traill’s and Great Crested Flycatchers, Eastern Bluebird, Warbling and White-eyed Vireos, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Carolina Wren, Purple Martin, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, and Yellow Warbler.
Lake Carl Blackwell tagged Eurasian Collared-Dove, Killdeer, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey and Black Vultures, American Crow, Barn and Cliff Swallows, White-winged Dove, Hairy and Pileated Woodpeckers, Eastern Wood-Pewee, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Pine Warbler, and Summer Tanager.
Ghost Hollow added Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Snowy Egret, Red-shouldered Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Olive-sided and Least Flycatchers, Bell’s Vireo, Louisiana Waterthrush, Indigo Bunting, and Dickcissel.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop ticked off Upland Sandpiper, Bewick’s Wren, and Red-bellied Woodpecker.
Sanborn Lake shared Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Parula, and Gray Catbird.
Everyone did a great job in the mad rush of finding every available species.
Birding gets you plenty of knowledge and great trivia. You may win a contest. For quite some time, scientists wondered how fish show up in isolated ponds and puddles. Research suggests that the ubiquitous Mallard could be responsible for supplying fish eggs to assorted water bodies. Blame it on the poop factor.
Mallards are everywhere, you can even see evidence of them in other ducks. In spring and summer, they share marshes, ponds and lake edges with spawning carp. Those eggs float or sink and attach to submerged plant life. Mallards then eat. We find that some of the eggs remain intact and living, as they pass through the Mallard’s acidic digestive system. According to studies, it happens just like that.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.