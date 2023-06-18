Oklahoma Mesonet reported 0.49 inches of rainfall over the past seven days, which helps explain why there has been a large number of Cliff Swallow riding the friendly skies. They have been doing their entrusted jobs, as a result.
Payne County rare birds over the same time period have also been slowing. We have encountered Neotropic Cormorant, Tree Swallow, Spotted Sandpiper, Hooded Warbler, and Cedar Waxwing.
Mother Nature has been doing her job with all the fledged birds out and about. The trees and nests are filled to their brims with plenty of good birds, the likes of which we have not seen for a while, true to form. Writer has been listening to Great Crested Flycatcher young, Northern Cardinal progeny, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, and more. It will be increasing as we speak.
Plans and projects are in the works, none of which can be announced yet, but there is excitement in the hills, because the sound of music includes what we have been hoping for, even this early in the scheme of things.
Local Turkey Vultures are perching longer than usual at a couple of their favorite haunts during most birds’ nap times – they have a favorite spot on telephone poles and snags, though being watched is starting to become a little old.
Much of the good fare at Boomer Lake Park is out and about for your viewing pleasure. If you have not already, do take the time to take a spin around the area and get your binocular sights on some of the best birding at your disposal. We are usually privy to unusual birds from time to time, and this year will be no exception.
At nearly press time, Boomer Lake is counting Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Belted Kingfisher, Cliff Swallow, Eastern Phoebe, Western and Eastern Kingbirds, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American and Fish Crows, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, Common Grackle, Prothonotary Warbler, Northern Parula, and Northern Cardinal.
Sanborn Lake has been doing equally well, with Pied–billed Grebe, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Turkey Vulture, Mississippi Kite, Great Crested and Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Brown Thrasher, American Robin, Brown-headed Cowbird, and Indigo and Painted Buntings.
The silence of the Kameoka Trail has been kicking it up a notch with birds that enjoy the dense foliage, like the Louisiana Waterthrush and the Hooded Warbler, as well as the Red-winged Blackbird raising young, and the obligate parasitic Brown-headed Cowbird.
The OSU Botanic Garden shared Red–shouldered Hawk, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, and White-breasted Nuthatch.
Meridian Tech added a few surprises like Barn Swallow and Cattle Egret, as well as Eastern Meadowlark.
Writer hears that jay parents chased a sharpie up north for a good two miles to get it out of their nesting territory. Can’t say that isn’t an exciting tale!
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
