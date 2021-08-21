Stillwater’s precipitation for the week was 0.01 inches. Even though it has been cooler most mornings, the evaporation is about normal for the season with widening ground cracks for the occasional lizard and skink seeking a cool respite in the warmer parts of the day.
Greeting this Wednesday morning at Sanborn Lake, the Black-crowned Night-Heron has made itself at home near the parking lot, while an Alder Flycatcher was belting out song at Teal Ridge. There were several Little Blue Herons and a Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, as well as a bonus Cattle Egret. Over the next month shorebirds and unusual herons should find their way to the area as well.
Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove and area hosted the usual suspects, including a Ruby-throated Hummingbird and a Green Heron most likely in transit to Sanborn Lake. There were also a few flyover Purple Martins coming from a distance as they were out of writer’s eyesight.
Fish Crows are believed to be moving through the area now, and several were spotted at Meridian Tech yesterday, August 17. Yesterday’s vigil at Teal Ridge counted several Green and Little Blue Herons, as well as Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, while the Eastern Wood-Pewee, Bell’s Vireo, Least Flycatcher, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Gray Catbird, Baltimore Oriole, Summer Tanager, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting, and Dickcissel joined in.
Last Sunday at Boomer Lake, observations were made on Pied-billed Grebe, several Chimney Swifts, Spotted Sandpiper, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, Red-winged Blackbird, and Common Grackles.
In the vicinity of Whittenberg Park, Northern Bobwhite, Hairy Woodpecker, House Finches, and a good number of Barn Swallows were tallied.
Last Saturday August 14, several Spotted Sandpipers, Pied-billed Grebes, and Killdeer were observed at Boomer Lake Park. Cushing Water Treatment Plant came up with multiple Wood Ducks, Blue-winged Teal, and Pied-billed Grebes, as well as Northern Shoveler, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Solitary Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, White-faced Ibis, Great Crested Flycatcher, American Goldfinch, Eastern Meadowlark, Painted Buntings, and a larger number of Red-winged Blackbirds. Teal Ridge shared several Orchard Orioles and a Yellow Warbler.
On Friday the 13, Boomer Lake Park shared Great Egret, Downy Woodpecker, both American and Fish Crow, as well as a Baltimore Oriole.
Next month should bring a few more migrants to our area with a bumper crop of juveniles right behind. We’re still waiting for out-of-the-ordinary birds, especially after the inevitable cold fronts and rains that we’ve been expecting.
August and September are beginning to be prime shorebird season, since it tends to stay mild for a few months afterward. The adults have sometimes been with third clutches because they can, so expectations are still going to be high for later in the year. We don’t want to stay cooped up this fall if we can help it. Zugunruhe draws us too, just like the forces of nature draw her winged wonders to us during the autumnal northwest wind for the raptor season. Some will have their eyes on butterflies while birders will seek the flow of the red-tails and Swainson’s persuasions.
