Great Blue Heron numbers have been increasing on both Boomer Lake over the past week, as well as in the air. Adults are free to be more in transit, as they are no longer required for parental duties in the great degree as they were. Younger birds are also being observed on their own, as they are more comfortable with their hunting prowess. They provide a few chuckles with their clumsiness upon occasion, but they are still learning to become successful adults, which they are bordering upon.
Great Egret is basking in the limelight in the welcoming arms of our loving lake. Though it is still some time away, migration for these handsome birds is some time away. It will be apparent when we see clusters of larger numbers of these birds upon the jetties or shoresides.
Green Herons have made an announcement at The Cove that they have young again. Since it is so difficult to find them this year with the thick overgrowth and fully-leafed trees, one can still hear what they say. Early this week during the changing of the nest guardianship, there was an announcement that we have a pride and joy. Stay tuned to what may be seen and heard in the near future with the colony.
It is a rare happening, but we heard a Carolina Wren during the same visit at Boomer Lake Park. Since the terrible cold snap two years ago, these tiny though very audible singers have moved elsewhere, mainly within the outskirts of second growth fragmented forest. They now seem to prefer areas with feeder habitat, instead of the general wild, which seems less friendly.
We have also come across the Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, and other riparian species. The Scissor-tailed Flycatcher is also somewhat less well traveled, though it occasionally appears. We also come across the Western Flycatcher more often, and good fortune permits us sightings on Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, as well as parents of juvenile birds and their progeny that are still getting guidance on where to trust their food sources.
A couple of Turkey Vultures have returned to the area this week, and the Mississippi Kite has been on the watch for its own food sources, which are moving in much closer to the confines of nearby waterways.
Butterflies, dragon and damselflies, larger numbers of cicadas and more sizable insects will bring those kites on the outskirts closer to us for better sightings and photo ops, while we take advantage in soon witnessing the juvenile birds away from the confines of their current homes.
Warbling Vireos and both orioles are still hanging on to the area before they depart, though it is getting to be a little nearer that time.
Killdeer have been busy with their own fruits of their labor, which are now showing themselves. Area residents speak with pride about the little ones in the area of discretionary shops and how they resemble the adults right out of the egg.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.