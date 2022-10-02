Mesonet recorded no rain for Stillwater over the past seven days, an obvious mention.
Payne County rare birds over the past week came in well. We experienced flyover Upland Sandpipers, Bank Swallow, Northern Waterthrush, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Common Tern, Glossy Ibis (typical fall plumage characteristics), Baltimore Oriole, Mississippi Kite, Spotted Towhee, flyover American Pipit, and Swainson’s Thrush. It was not that long ago when we were fortunate to observe one rare species in a day, let alone this many.
Multiple years ago, writer had the good fortune in the spring to count and photograph Glossy Ibis, also at Boomer Lake Park.
We have had the good fortune in spotting multiple Blue-winged Teal, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, House Wren, and Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Fortunately, it is also both sexes of grosbeak, which makes it even more interesting when they come to town.
Lake Carl Blackwell has been netting us some nice samples of ducks on the move – we have also counted Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, American Wigeon, and Northern Pintail, while Franklin’s Gulls are finally coming through the area. Snowy Egret, Eared Grebe, and White-faced Ibis are also on the wing.
The OSU Botanic Garden is receiving visits from more Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, Least Flycatcher, a few surprise Blue-headed Vireos, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Clay-colored and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Common Nighthawk and several normal migratory warblers.
Teal Ridge had the Black Vulture and Sharp-shinned Hawk for our viewing pleasure, as well as other seasonal species.
The restricted access Cushing Water Treatment Plant also did not disappoint with a Wood Duck, Green-winged Teal, Wilson’s Snipe, and dozens of Red-winged Blackbirds. It also was not that long ago when red-wings were once everywhere and considered a pest bird.
All in all, it was a very good showing for both migratory and seasonal species in Payne County.
Hummingbirds will likely be migrating through the area until at least mid-November, depending upon the weather.
This area can see more than the ruby-throat. We have also experienced both Black-chinned and Rufous Hummingbirds, which is also another reason to keep those sugar water feeders up. There has been a general trend that as time passes, more hummer species have been spending a portion of the winter on the east coast, and they coast through this area, so stay vigilant in watching those feeders.
In recent news, Edmond birders have found Black-bellied Plovers, Baird’s Sandpipers, Long-billed Dowitcher, American Herring Gull, and Savannah Sparrows.
Just south of Kansas at Copan Wildlife observations include Cattle Egret, Sora, Sedge and Marsh Wrens, and multiple Barred Owls.
Lesser Black-backed Gull was found at Lake Thunderbird.
Other areas have also been experiencing the American Pipit. It may be safe to say that they have not finished their movement.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.