Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 0.19 inches of rain for the past seven days.
The Payne County rare birds that visited during the same time period include the ongoing Black-chinned Hummingbird.
That is all.
The big news for the entire North American continent shows a first record Broad-billed Hummingbird and the Limpkin finally made it around and landed there, too.
The Eastern Wood-Pewee that was just in Canada continued west young man and alit in Juneau, while a couple of White Ibises appeared in Quebec.
The Brown Booby can show up in land-locked states, so why not appear in Newfoundland? So it did. Then the Red-necked Stint and Yellow-green Vireo arrived in British Colombia, Canada.
Rounding out the east coat, the Ruff (shorebird) appeared in Rhode Island, while a Vermilion Flycatcher preferred New Hampshire.
Don’t forget Maine, the Yellow-nosed Albatross is still watching whales in Boothbay Harbor, and the icing on the cake was a Red-footed Booby near my old stomping grounds in Hancock County.
Those that are still enjoying their accommodations are the Large-billed Terns and the Steller’s Sea-Eagle in Newfoundland.
We’re still getting excessive heat, which some area birds will either take or leave, and it isn’t showing any sign of going by the wayside. We were having a thunderstorm watch on Monday the 17, and a few birds were in a snit with the heat.
An Eastern Kingbird was literally on the tail feathers of a Turkey Vulture that wanted to quietly ride its thermals, but it couldn’t end there. This was followed shortly thereafter by a vocal Mississippi Kite showing off its aerial maneuvers.
Looks like it didn’t want anyone to miss the show.
Then we later had the Orchard Oriole in the mix, though a little distant. It was just a few short years ago when we could only find the Orchard Oriole in the privacy of Boomer Creek just behind Boomer Lake. It has lost it reclusive ways.
Boomer Lake had been giving us invitations to dine there just prior to press time – for your viewing pleasure, we had Canada Geese, Mallards, Mourning and White-winged Doves, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Chimney Swift, Green Heron, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Blue Heron, Cooper’s Hawk, Turkey Vultures, more Mississippi Kites, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Eastern Kingbird, Scissor-tailed and Great Crested Flycatchers, Fish Crow, Warbling Vireo, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Blue Jays, Carolina Chickadees, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martins, Carolina Wrens, European Starlings, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebirds, American Robins, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, House Sparrows, House Finch, Common Grackle, Indigo and Painted Buntings, Dickcissel, and Northern Cardinals.
OSU Botanic Garden shared Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Red-eyed Vireo, American Crow, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Brown Thrasher, and Summer Tanager.
Meridian Tech Ponds counted Rock Pigeon, Great Egret, Red–tailed Hawk, White-eyed and Bell’s Vireos, Barn and Cliff Swallows, Eastern Meadowlark, Red-winged Blackbird, Great-tailed Grackle, and Blue Grosbeak.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop tacked on Gray Catbird.
Very nice week! Keep your eyes on the round and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
