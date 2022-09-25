Payne County Rare Bird Alert for the week lists the Common Tern at Boomer Lake Park. It was an adult molting into its winter plumage, which is usually a little easier to identify without a trained eye, as it is missing its black ear patch like the winter Forster’s Tern.
We have been beginning to see the Red-breasted Nuthatch, and the Northern Parula is still in the area, which is a breeding bird in this region.
The Blue-winged Teal is still appearing in lighter numbers, as well as Chimney Swifts, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, Solitary Sandpiper, the House Wren, Nashville Warbler, and Yellow Warbler. The Gray Catbird is also a common breeder, as well as our Brown Thrasher and its young.
There are still Great Egrets in the area that should be staying until we receive a hint of a chill, then they will be on their way to Texas, but there are some clear increases of southern movement. American Crow numbers are on a slight increase, along with Red-winged Blackbirds. Our woodpeckers have come out of the deeper woods with their young, and the local Red-shouldered Hawks have been making more of an appearance along with the occasional Mississippi Kite, which is already on its way south, while Killdeer are inbound.
Turkey Vultures are riding thermals and if one looks closely enough, the fingers of the Turkey Vulture can be seen in the proper lighting situation, while Barn Swallows are still in the area, numbers are not necessarily waning. Ospreys are also in the county, which are also good indicators of the health of our waterways.
American Goldfinches, Eastern Bluebirds, Chipping Sparrows, and Summer Tanagers are partaking of both weed seeds and available protein. We are also observing the occasional Yellow-throated and Pine Warbler, and some of us are hoping for family units of the Brown Creeper before much more time passes. Eurasian Collared-Doves are on the upswing as well.
Ibises and Red-tailed Hawks are once again coming into view, while House Finches are appearing more steadily in riparian and scrubbier areas.
Canada Geese and Mallards are both on the move, while Common Grackles have been circulating in the countywide area.
Great Horned Owls are being observed or heard in the earlier mornings, which could also mean that Barred Owls are also in the wings. American Robins are also reappearing and there is already evidence of blackbirds on the move.
American White Pelicans are swirling in the skies, while as of nearly press time there are increases of Great Blue Herons, and Snowy and Great Egrets.
In the quieter, restricted areas, some are finding Green-winged Teal, and Wood Ducks, Least, Pectoral and Spotted Sandpipers, and Lesser Yellowlegs, as well as the Cooper’s Hawk. Least Flycatchers, Wilson’s Warbler, and Indigo Buntings are also still in the area, if one takes the time to scan brush and leaves.
Wild Turkeys can be seen during the bewitching hour, while the Lark Sparrow, Little Blue Heron, Baltimore Oriole, and Great Crested Flycatcher will pop up.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
