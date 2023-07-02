Oklahoma Mesonet lists 0.72 inches of rain at press time for the week.
Payne County rare birds for the same time period include Caspian Tern, Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Osprey, and Forster’s Tern.
Boomer Lake Park has been hosting several Chimney Swifts, soaring Turkey Vultures, many childless Canada Geese, Purple Martins, Barn and Cliff Swallows to curb the pest problem, tyrant flycatchers like both kingbirds and Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, mostly Fish and a few American Crows, assorted Vireos, Brown Thrashers, Carolina Wren, House Finch, Northern Mockingbirds, and many of the usual suspects, not always apparent. They have been using their time well procuring food for countless young, and others are learning the ways of the world, like writer’s local Yellow-billed Cuckoo. The Great Crested Flycatcher young have been a little slower to make guest appearances.
There were a couple of requests to list rare birds in the country that don’t come often. That was a good thought, and we will begin doing that. The latest were Large-billed Tern in Florida, a small flock of Brown Jays in Texas, Steller’s Sea-Eagle is continuing and made it way to Newfoundland, a small number of Berylline Hummingbirds in Arizona, and Hawfinches in Alaska rounded out several interesting birds. It is a great way to learn unusual birds that come to the US.
Writer was also asked to provide information on what happens with birds during inclement weather. They generally do the same thing that we do – take cover. They use trees, bushes, and under roof eaves, when the weather is bad enough.
Drizzle will not cause much excitement, as birds can still forage and go about their daily business. Their natural protection keeps them dry, and it holds air well enough to keep them warm.
Moderate rain could be enough to encourage bathing and preening, but when it becomes tiresome, neighboring trees and bushes are the perfect respite for energy conservation and naps. Waterbirds are just as happy when it rains, but smaller seabirds might consider moving themselves to land during downpours. Ducks will just use flooded fields if they are more to their liking. Hunger tends to be the catchall during this time period, but hypothermia during the cold is a more serious state, as the loss of body temperature is more threatening, and can result in death.
More serious storms and squalls constitute a time for more drastic measures. Birds will then use older trees and thick bushes, perhaps natural cavities, birdhouses, and nestboxes.
Pelagic birds normally remain offshore by timing the wind, but if desperate enough, will temporarily use boats, lighthouses, oilrigs, and any other structure that might be stable enough. Some will inevitably perish during extreme weather.
Snow is an annoyance. Roosting behavior will take hold, some will travel south, but as long as food can be found, all is well. This is a perfect time to stock your feeders.
During high winds, birds stay low and seek cover closer to the round en masse.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
