Writer had a couple of beautiful days this week to enjoy the outdoors before press time.
Monday was very windy and my tripod did its best to try to steer my position like a rudder on a boat. The temperature was pleasant and it was not a deterrent to any bird that chose to be out in it.
The lake had a couple of rafts of American Coots that stayed together as they normally do. They are not really a social species, other than among themselves. About a dozen Ring-billed Gulls lollygagged on Shorebird Jetty, though an occasional few would take flight from time-to-time. Canada Geese were either in the air, on water, or taking a respite on land.
Though it was quiet at first, we found a lone Downy Woodpecker searching for insects on what was left of a second growth snag. At first our male Eastern Bluebird was nowhere to be found, but he finally arrived. He had been perusing the future mulberries on the large tree below the berm on The Lowlands with a handful of Dark-eyed Juncos. American Robins were also in the same area, and it was obvious that our future fruit eaters were in need of something sweet, which they would not receive at present. Over three dozen European Starlings were perusing the fare in the same general area, while a couple of male Canada Geese were showing off their prowess to a female that was interested in neither.
An Eastern Meadowlark was busily procuring worms under the north side of the large mulberry tree and remained well fed for the time that we were observing him.
A Northern Flicker was later found anting off the sidewalk north of The Cove, calling before its imminent arrival. A Blue Jay was constantly updating those that were interested on the locations of suspect indiscretion, but writer obviously missed the subjects.
Carolina Chickadees were finding small protein snacks off trees that had moved from budding to pre-fruiting. We are still unsure where they are hanging their hats, but they are in the same location nearly every day.
An American Crow was amusing itself in the 23-24 mph winds by remaining stationary in the air. It kept aloft for a number of minutes, except it had no need to ever flap like an American Kestrel that remains directly over a subject of interest.
Wednesday it was time to finally greet a couple of Turkey Vultures that had moved into the area. Seeing old friends such as these reminded me that the rest would soon be on their way.
A Male Northern Cardinal searched for his normal nesting area, which had since been removed by city cleanup efforts. There is more to choose from, and he soon stopped at an area that was used by nesting Brown Thrashers last year.
The highlight of the day was Mr. and Mrs. Eastern Bluebird. They were out together in a sheltered area. Though a little backlit, it was worth it.
