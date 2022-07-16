Mesonet.org recorded no rainfall for the week, giving us no precipitation for 30 days.
Payne County rare birds included a very unusual hummingbird, the Mexican Violetear, which arrived at a private residence in the area of Whittenberg Park last Friday evening.
It remained until early Sunday morning, when it soon departed. The feeder where it remained most of the time was graciously given access to area birders during certain times, with very generous restrictions. All guests with permission to be there were able to see it.
Other Payne County rare birds included Tree Swallow at Lone Chimney and Black-chinned Hummingbird at a handful of other locations, as well as the private residence with the Mexican Violetear.
The violetear is a forest area bird found from Mexico to Nicaragua. It is a rare non-breeder in the US, usually observed in southern and central Texas, but has been seen as far as extreme southern Canada.
Writer doesn’t have any news better than our visiting hummingbird, though we have seen cicadas, dragonflies, and other larger insects that have been enticing the Mississippi Kites to Boomer Lake. These kites are some of the most interesting birds that come to Boomer Lake and surrounding areas. They are primarily insectivores, though upon occasion, they have been known to take birds. The juvenile birds look nothing like the parents in adult plumage, so it is possible to consider them another species, though their GISS will take the mystery out of it. All I will tell you without giving it away is that they are multicolored with that classic bill. Juveniles are expected to be seen soon in the Boomer Lake area, where they will be learning to hunt for their own protein sources with guidance from a parent.
We have seen more than one Chimney Swift at Boomer Lake. These fast fliers make it difficult to snap photos of them, but they look like a flying cigar with rapid wing beats. They are dark gray with a short tail and fly very stiffly. They are very easy to identify while in the air with the description given.
Killdeer are on the move, as they can be heard with their classic call in the skies while heading south. Many are still breeding in our area, though less than in the past.
Great Crested Flycatchers are a reasonably common bird at Boomer Lake. They are also easy to identify with rufous wings and tail, gray head, olive back, and bright yellow body. They usually nest in dead snags and will often sit quietly in the open, providing excellent looks to study them. Like any flycatcher, they will sally away from their perch for a meal and return again to the same perch. If they call, it is a classic “weep”.
Another beauty to observe that sits on the power lines is the Western Kingbird. It is smaller than the Great Crested Flycatcher with white throat and breast, pale gray head, dark wing coverts, and yellow belly.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
