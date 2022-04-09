Stillwater rainfall over the past seven-day period recorded by Mesonet.org is at 0.19 inches. Boomer Lake was at excellent water levels nearly at press time, an encouraging number.
The April migration report for the month is extensive. Arrivals for the first half of the month will include Common Poorwill, Chuck-will’s-widow, Eastern Whip-poor-will, Common Gallinule, Black-necked Stilt, Semipalmated and Piping Plovers, Upland Sandpiper, Hudsonian and Marbled Godwit, Wilson’s Snipe, Green Heron, White-faced Ibis, Broad-winged Hawk, Great Crested Flycatcher, Warbling and Red-eyed Vireo, Bank Swallow, House and Marsh Wren, Cassin’s and Clay-colored Sparrow, Orchard Oriole, Ovenbird, Prothonotary, Black-throated Green, and Kentucky Warbler, and Summer Tanager.
Departures will be Ross’s, Greater White-fronted, and Cackling Goose, Canvasback, Greater Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Sandhill Crane, Winter Wren, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Chestnut-collared and Thick-billed (McCown’s) Longspur, and Fox Sparrow.
Payne County rare birds for the week include Snow Goose, Clay-colored Sparrow, Rusty Blackbird, Fox Sparrow, Golden-crowned Kinglet, and Spotted x Eastern Towhee hybrid (nearly pure Eastern).
There was plenty of action at Boomer Lake near press time this Wednesday, with good findings both on and off the water. Two American Crows were observed within close proximity of one another in several locations throughout the early morning, along with the ubiquitous American Robin. The largest and loudest spokesbirds were the Common Grackles, who could turn a silent library into a wild party without even trying.
A single Scissor-tailed Flycatcher perched nearby in a second growth tree, while we were all serenaded by a Brown Thrasher, occasionally interspersed by the ubiquitous Blue Jay.
Two Barn Swallows were in the air over the south end of the lake not far from Lakeview Rd. Bridge. A handful of Blue-winged Teal arrived while writer was observing a nice fleet of about one hundred other assorted ducks. Ducks included Gadwall, American Wigeon, Northern Shoveler, and Ring-necked Duck. There was also a large congregation of about two hundred American Coots, with just one representative of the Double-crested Cormorant.
Grebes were represented by both the pied-billed and horned, all in fresh breeding plumage. For those of you that have not encountered the Horned Grebes in breeding attire, they have a beautiful rufous neck with a solid yellow patch from the eyes to the back of the head.
Eight Mallards or more were observed in the air, while two Great Blue Herons were quietly obtaining food at the water’s edge.
The Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, and Northern Cardinal were all heard before they were seen, and helped round out the woodpecker and songbird clan, while nine European Starlings were counted on the high wires overhead.
Now is the time to be getting out in the sometimes cooler morning air to see what you can find and report to eBird. You could be the next reporting person for a rare bird that might even be a first appearance at your favorite birding venue.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
