Payne County rare birds for the past week include the Ovenbird, Blackburnian, Orange-crowned, and Chestnut-sided Warblers, Wood and Hermit Thrushes, Harris’s Sparrow, American Avocet, Solitary and Upland Sandpipers, and Purple Finch. Congratulations to all that located these wonderful birds!
On Thursday, May 13 Boomer Lake Park shared a Northern Waterthrush, a wonderful migratory find. For those unfamiliar, this warbler is similar to a thrush with long legs and the body to match with heavy streaking. It is one of those brown birds with a narrow and generally buffy eyebrow which can even be white in some birds. We don’t find this bird too often.
The 14th brought wild invasive honeysuckle to the air with plenty of Purple Martins, with Cliff and Barn Swallows over Heron Cove. There were plenty of insects in the air to ensure that our swallows would continue to be well fed while caring for their young. If readers have been curious on why our swallows have been settling upon bare damp ground, it is because it is an excellent source of the mud used for their nests.
Last Saturday, we located several migratory Ruddy Ducks taking a rest break before they continued on in the journeys north to breeding territory. Also, it was good fortune to locate the Alder Flycatcher at The Cove proclaiming its “Free Beer!” song. A distant photo was obtained. Usually the Least Flycatcher is in that general area, so it was a bit of a pleasant surprise to find its kin. Our three Green Herons at still living the good life and we await the hatching of our imminent first family.
The Cushing Water Treatment Plant gave us good looks at Wilson’s Phalarope, and Least, Semipalmated, White-rumped and Pectoral Sandpipers. If you have not had the good fortune to go there, it is usually a good spot for shorebird migrants throughout the season in appropriate weather.
Last Sunday, McPherson Preserve shared Wilson’s Warbler, Louisiana Waterthrush, and the Acadian Flycatcher. This flycatcher is common in mature forest and will perch on thinner branches at mid-height to sally out for insects, It repeats its “ker-chip” call, and its choice of undisturbed area is a good indicator of forest health.
Boomer Lake Park boasted the bald Eagle that everyone enjoys hearing about, as well as the Prothonotary Warbler and Traill’s Flycatcher, which is a common designation for a silent Alder or Willow Flycatcher. Their identity can only be determined through their call.
This Tuesday at Boomer Lake we located the Wood Duck, Pileated Woodpecker, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, and Swainson’s Thrush. We don’t often observe the Wood Duck or Swainson’s Thrush, as both a more of the shy, retiring types.
This is an excellent year for our mulberries with plenty of rain. They are ripening well and will provide ample sustenance to many birds that enjoy fruit like the American Robin, Swainson’s Thrush, warblers, grosbeaks, buntings, and many other migrants.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
