Oklahoma Mesonet indicates that we have been rainless for two weeks.
Literally, when it rains, it pours, but not here.
Next week, watch for Payne County rare birds.
There is one rare bird for the week – the Red Crossbill found at Sanborn Lake. It is not unusual for them to appear from time-to-time, most notably in the winter, when they will even breed. The secret to crossbills is that as long as they have access to food, they will breed wherever they can hang their hats. Don’t forget that Jeopardy tidbit.
Boomer Lake counted Canada Goose, Mallard, Eastern Kingbird, Carolina Chickadee, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Sparrow, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Egret, Turkey Vulture, Downy Woodpecker, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, European Starling, Mourning Dove, Mississippi Kite, Warbling Vireo, Purple Martin, Forster’s Tern, Great Blue Heron, and Barn Swallow.
Items of note are all over the birding world, especially around Payne County and Boomer Lake. Writer observed plenty of caterpillars afoot on the concrete near the residence, strongly suspect of being all webworms. That was unsurprisingly the case. Since we had never actually seen one not hidden by its tent, this of course, needed to be confirmed. There were at least a half dozen. It also appeared that they had been building their temporary residences the morning they were discovered.
That explains the frequent cuckoo situation.
Butterflies had also been behaving oddly earlier in the week, resting upon concrete in the shade in the same area, wings spread out. It couldn’t have been much cooler, but we do know that we have less wildlife out when the heat index has been what it has recently been.
Another item that made the curiosity hackles rise was why there are so many birds around the house, so walking became a hobby during the cooler part of the day. There are hardwoods galore, so that question was easily answered – there are pecan, assorted oak, maple, sycamore, black walnut, pine (softwood), and a couple that must show the fruit before ID can be made.
There is now a Red-shouldered Hawk with the telephone pole vantage point that the Turkey Vulture had earlier in the season. Watch that change to Red-tailed Hawk when most of them return during fall migration.
Care for your birds!
Payne County now has mosquito-carrying West Nile Virus (WNV), which had been known to affect a large number of jays and raptors. It usually results in fatalities. This was breaking online news earlier this week.
Protect yourselves while at it and remove all standing water.
Watch your vagrant, gulf, and southern coastal birds! The Eurasian Sandwich Tern as well as the normal North American Sandwich Tern could be your subspecies in North America. It requires great photo documentation, plumage attention, and preferably recorded vocalizations, but plumage and photos can do it for you. The first confirmed bird was in 2013 in the New England states. There are more recent birds now that we know, so check your photos.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
