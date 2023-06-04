Oklahoma Mesonet reported no rain for the past seven days after our last heyday. This does not mean that we don’t need it.
Our most recent rare bird reports have still been coming in, many of which have been unusual, late birds. Individual species through our skies have been Hooded Merganser, Solitary Sandpiper, Mourning Warbler, Black-bellied Whistling Duck, and American Redstart.
Migration has wound down, most birds are on the breeding rounds, and MOST of them will be raising young. However, many first-year birds do not do so, and many are part of an early migration. If you wish to find more late birds, watch your secondary dense foliage, as it is bound to turn up more skulking birds. Stay tuned for more, but if you want to encounter more migrants, travel north with them. A friend and well-known writer does just that and has come up with some astounding photographs.
Boomer Lake Park has been sharing some wonderful seasonal reports of many breeding species, as well as a few that can still be considered migrants. We have been finding excellent numbers of Canada Geese, Mourning Dove, Mississippi Kite, Great Crested Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Purple Martin, Eastern Bluebird, House inch, Eastern Meadowlark, Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, and Common Grackle.
Teal Ridge always produces well during the late spring and summer and this year is no exception. We are counting Mallards, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Killdeer, Great Egret, Little Blue and Green Herons, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Western and Eastern Kingbirds, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Bell’s Vireo, American Crow, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Red-winged Blackbird, Barn Swallow, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Cardinal, Blue Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting, and Dickcissel.
Hoyt Grove Park added Red-shouldered Hawk, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Parula, and Summer Tanager.
OSU Botanic Garden is also far from idle. We counted Eurasian Collared-Dove, Barred Owl, Brown Thrasher, and Painted Bunting.
Sanborn Lake ticked off White-eye Vireo.
Lake Carl Blackwell came through with Northern Bobwhite, Common Nighthawk, Hairy Woodpecker, Field and Lark Sparrows, and Black-and-white Warbler.
We are thankful that we have been seeing as many prairie birds that we have during this trying time for them. Every little bit helps when individuals plant native plants, shrubs, and trees, as it will draw birds in. A dear friend in Kansas has had some wonderful numbers with her pocket prairie, so get on board if you can to conserve more birds today.
Writer just wished to make a brief mention about Chimney Swifts that many may not know about, since they are usually in the skies. Did you know that they have barbs on their tails that help with perching?
Perhaps next week we might see a little rain that might puddle. It’s nice to photograph bathing birds in riparian areas.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
