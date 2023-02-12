By midday, rainfall in Stillwater on Wednesday for the week was 0.27 inches of precipitation.
Payne County rare birds this week in the area of the Carl Blackwell Dam, the Eastern Towhee was found well hidden in a brush pile. There was a nice example of a Mallard x Northern Pintail hybrid and a Gadwall x Mallard hybrid at Boomer Lake. Both were good examples as far as the Mallard’s outreach program.
Migrants for the month of February have a short departure list, which includes the Henslow’s Sparrow in the southeast portion of the state. The arrivals will come mid-month and later: Blue-winged and Cinnamon Teal, Sandhill Crane, Turkey Vulture, Fish Crow, Purple Martin, and Sprague’s Pipit.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, we managed to quickly enjoy a few birds at Boomer Lake between raindrops. We made contact with Canada Goose, Mallard, Canvasback, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Ring-billed Gull, Great Blue Heron, Carolina Wren, and American Robin.
Tuesday the 7th, the Lake Carl Blackwell Dam added Cackling and Canada Goose, Gadwall, Northern Pintail, Ring-necked Duck, Lesser Scaup, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Hooded and Common Mergansers, Pied-billed Grebe, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Ring-billed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrow, Eastern Meadowlark, and Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler.
Dozens of American Robins were also observed within writer’s field of view throughout the day, so they are beginning to gather and add to the flocking phenomena that we will be observing much more as time progresses. Black birds will also be in tow before long.
Monday the 6th, we counted Canada Geese, Mallards, a domestic duck, nearly two dozen Canvasbacks, Buffleheads, American Crow, Ring-billed Gull, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, House Sparrow, and Dark-eyed Junco at Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove.
A beautiful Sunday, Feb. 5th at Boomer Lake Park yielded Cackling and Canada Geese, Mallard, Canvasback, Lesser Scaup, Bufflehead, Ruddy Duck, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Ring-billed Gull, Great Blue Heron, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Sparrow, House Finch, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop shared Canada Geese, Mallard, Northern Pintail, Ring-necked Duck, Lesser Scaup, Hooded Merganser, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Mourning Dove, Red-bellied, and Downy Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Brown Creeper, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, Red Fox Sparrow, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Eastern Meadowlark, Red-winged Blackbird, Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Last Saturday the 4th at the OSU Cross Country Course, we ticked off Cackling and Canada Goose, Mourning Dove, Ring-billed Gull, Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, American Kestrel, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Cedar Waxwing, House, American Tree, Fox, White-crowned, Harris’s, and Song Sparrows, Dark-eyed Junco, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
As a note on Feb. 5, three American Woodcocks were seen displaying shortly after sunset at Lake Carl Blackwell.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
