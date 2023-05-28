Oklahoma Mesonet reports 1.44 inches of precipitation for the past seven days, with 3.91 inches of rain over the past 14 days.
Payne County rare birds for the week include Herring Gull, Neotropic Cormorant, possible Tropical Kingbir d (a first!), Marsh Wren, Red Crossbill, Magnolia Warbler, Redhead, Ruddy Duck, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Blackpoll and Canada Warblers, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, and Black-chinned Hummingbird.
As can be seen from this list of rare birds, the county was doing very well with both expected and unexpected crossings. This and last week were some of the heaviest travels of northbound visitors, some of which is much higher traffic than it has normally been.
Birdcast indicates that 861,600 birds were estimated to have crossed Payne County between 8:40 p.m. on May 23, 2023 through May 24 at 6:10 a.m. Migration traffic was considered high with an estimate of 196,500 birds in flight on Tuesday, May 23 at 10:20 p.m. with NNW wind direction at 20 mph cruising at 2,500 feet.
Birds usually begin to migrate 30 to 45 minute after sunset, with the greatest parcel in flight from two to three hours later. Migrating birds regularly fly up to 10,000 feet above ground, although seasonal timing and weather conditions greatly impact their distribution.
Being the time of year, expected nocturnal migrants were Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Yellow and Nashville Warblers, Alder Flycatcher, Clay-colored Sparrow, Eastern Kingbird, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blackpoll Warbler, Green Heron, Northern Parula, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Indigo Bunting, Bell’s Vireo, and Black Tern.
Birds have been everywhere! It is apparent, especially in the early mornings of the dawn chorus, which can be heard between 0430 and 0500 hours. Now that most migration has come through the region, the number of birds will become considerably less. Do not become alarmed that you are not seeing the bird numbers that you were. Our migrants are on the way to the breeding grounds for sole purposes of procreation, and we are aware that it is a short time period.
For those of you keeping and attending feeders, you have been noticing some unusual birds in some cases. Some of you may even be fortunate enough with groomed habitat that some of these birds are nesting on your property. Birds will nest and visit appropriate habitat for this reason, as well as for purposes of foraging. To encourage more birds, providing natural food, water sources, and places for concealment are appropriate. For more information, view the Cornell Lab of Ornithology for more ideas on how to encourage birds with good, local habitat.
Much has been happening in yards and public places over the past few weeks. Common Grackles, Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, Northern Cardinals, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, Blue-gray Gnatcatchers, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Great Crested Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Carolina Chickadee, and many other birds are nesting. If your property has bushes, brush piles, and other resources for birds, they will come to nest and you can watch and learn about their habits.
This is the time to enjoy nature at its best. Help a bird live well today!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
