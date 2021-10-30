Rainfall via mesonet.org over the past seven-day period in Stillwater this Wednesday had been at 0.51 inches with more potential to rise.
Rare birds for the week in Payne County include Canvasback, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Solitary Sandpiper, and Dickcissel.
Last Thursday, Sept. 21, one American Robin was heard in the area of Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove, while a Killdeer made itself known.
Lake Carl Blackwell encountered a Great Egret and an Orange-crowned Warbler.
Last Friday, we located nearly a dozen mixed Redheads at Boomer Lake, and at the Lake Carl Blackwell Dam, Ruby-crowned Kinglet and White-throated Sparrow were ticked off the list.
Saturday the 23, the OSU Botanic Garden shared the uncommon Black Vulture and irruptive Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Boomer Lake Park had several White-winged Doves and Common Grackles.
Babcock Park tallied Sharp-shinned Hawk, multiple American Crows, and Tufted Titmouse.
Last Sunday Oct. 24 Teal Ridge was targeted by Lincoln’s Sparrows and American Goldfinches, while Boomer Lake Park counted Blue-winged Teal and Bald Eagle.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant had excellent numbers of Green-winged Teal, Gadwall, and American Coot, along with the Sora, Ring-necked Duck, and Savannah and Swamp Sparrows.
North McElroy Ag Fields encountered Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, as well as multiple Western Meadowlarks.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop shared American Wigeon.
This Monday the 25 at Lake Carl Blackwell, we tallied a Red-headed Woodpecker, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Bluebird, Dark-eyed Junco, and Vesper Sparrow.
Boomer Lake Park counted Ruddy Duck, Northern Flicker, American Kestrel, and Brown-headed Cowbird.
This Tuesday the Oct. 26, we encountered the Red-bellied Woodpecker just as an Eastern Meadowlark was flying into The Lowlands, as well as a Least Sandpiper.
A resident on Cimarron Hill Road greeted several Chipping Sparrows and a House Finch.
At press time on Wednesday Oct. 27, Lake Carl Blackwell shared Northern Shovelers, Greater Yellowlegs, Franklin’s and the Lesser Black-backed Gulls, Osprey, several Bald Eagles, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, American Pipit, White-crowned and Song Sparrows, as well as a first year Audubon’s Yellow-rumped Warbler.
Teal Ridge recorded Wilson’s Snipe and Lincoln’s Sparrows.
We should still be encountering more Ruby-throated Hummingbirds. Keep uncolored nectar at your disposal for their energy requirements. They will also seek small insects for protein purposes. If the temperature should drop, hummers can go into torpor to keep themselves warm, so don’t immediately assume the worst. A little warmth can go a long way.
Remember that we have a local rehabilitator in the county if one is required for any animal related emergencies. The facility is called Nature’s Vein Wildlife Rescue and can be contacted at 405-665-0091.
There are still many more migrants that will be coming through all the Payne County birding hotspots, so enjoy the outdoors and bird with a purpose. If one is not aware, there are birds that migrate every day of the year.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
