Oklahoma Mesonet recorded Stillwater at a paltry 0.03 inches of rain over the past week. Ground cracks are getting wider and observations have been made on both ground lizard and the five-lined skink that came up to greet the sun’s rays.
Payne County rare birds for the week include Northern Waterthrush at both Boomer Lake Park and Sanborn Lake.
September migratory birds for the week are in, and arrivals are growing ever longer as we converse. On the list we have Cinnamon Teal, Northern Pintail, Lesser Scaup, Eared Grebe, Common Poorwill, Sabine’s and Lesser Black-backed Gull, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Merlin, Prairie Falcon, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireos, Red-breasted Nuthatch, House, Sedge, and Marsh Wrens, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Swainson’s Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, American Pipit, Dark-eyed Junco, Vesper, Nelson’s, Savannah, Clay-colored, and Lincoln’s Sparrow, Spotted and Eastern Towhees, Bobolink, Western Meadowlark, Brewer’s Blackbird, Ovenbird, Tennessee, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Bay-breasted, Chestnut-sided, Palm, and Yellow-rumped Warblers, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, and Virginia Rail.
Departing individuals for September include Black-billed Cuckoo, Chuck-will’s-Widow, Black-chinned Hummingbird, Common Gallinule, Black-necked Stint, Piping Plover, Marble Godwit, Ruddy Turnstone, Red Knot, Upland and Buff-breasted Sandpipers, Short-billed Dowitcher, Willet, Least Tern, Least Bittern, Tri-colored Heron, White Ibis, Mississippi Kite, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-bellied, Olive-sided, Acadian, Alder, and Willow Flycatchers, Bell’s, Yellow-throated, and Warbling Vireos, Bank and Cliff Swallows, Purple Martin, Yellow-breasted Chat, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Waterthrush, Prothonotary, Bay-breasted, Yellow, Chestnut-sided, Yellow-throated, Canada and Kentucky Warblers, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, and Painted Bunting.
Just last night, Tuesday, Sept. 6, migratory visitors were high, with estimates just over 147,000. They were flying at speeds of 17 mph in a southwesterly direction at 2,900 feet.
We were looking at Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Kingbird, Yellow Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Green Heron, Least Flycatcher, Wilson’s Warbler, Black Tern, Blue-winged Teal, Little Blue Heron, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, and Nashville Warbler moving overnight.
What we observed from the moving and rare bird list was Upland Sandpiper, Warbling Vireo, Yellow Warbler, and Eastern Kingbird.
There was also a surprise visitor recorded this Wednesday (September 7), the Swallow-tailed Kite, which is usually around us, generally in the Colorado skies. Missouri just managed to fairly recently record it, as did Texas. It is not Oklahoma’s first sighting, but it is the most recent.
However, we in Payne County have been recording excellent birds. Birds like Wild Turkey, Red-tailed, Swainson’s, and Red-shouldered Hawks, Black Vulture, and American Crow are positioning themselves for feeding opportunities with both in-bound and outgoing migrants. Naturally, the vulture clan will be providing necessary cleanup work that the hawks have no time for, while the American Crow, especially this year’s young, will be learning the importance of scouting for the raptors, as symbiotic needs arise.
Plenty of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have yet to think about heading south with plenty of good food and sweet treats at their avail. When it is time for them to go, they will be in groups.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
