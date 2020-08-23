The news of the week is a sighting of a juvenile Laughing Gull at Lake Carl Blackwell. A beautiful photo of this bird was obtained and clearly shows its identity. Congratulations to those birders involved on Monday, August 17!
We have also seen Wood Ducks, Blue-winged Teal, a flyover Baird’s Sandpiper, Caspian, Black, and Forster’s Terns, as well as straggler Double-crested Cormorants and Purple Martins. Orchard and Baltimore Orioles still fill the air with song, along with the Dickcissel at Lake Carl Blackwell. The Pileated Woodpecker, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Barn Swallows, Eastern Meadowlark, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Wood-Pewee, and Ruby-throated Hummingbird also stood up for the count.
In other news also on Monday of this week, we found the usual suspects on Boomer Lake, and the resident wading birds are providing views a plenty. This morning, we had five Great Blue Herons and three Great Egrets fishing right in the Heron Cove vicinity. Two dozen Turkey Vultures were riding thermals, while four Mississippi Kites provided good views of their nearby hunting prowess. There was plenty of good dragonfly and cicada protein for all those in attendance, which only means additional sightings of our favorite Kites.
Yellow Warblers are moving through steadily, while a stray male American Goldfinch also popped out through the shady perimeter of Heron Cove. There are still several juvenile Northern Cardinals growing up along the lowland treed area just north of The Cove, while the Blue Jay, Carolina Wren, and Carolina Chickadee announced their welcoming tones to migrants that are passing south without stopping here for respite.
Last Sunday Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop showed off the Greater Roadrunner, less common Black Vultures, and nearly two dozen Barn Swallows. Hoyt Grove Park came into play with the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Red-shouldered Hawk, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, White- and Red-eyed Vireos, Gray Catbird, a larger number of American Robins, House Finches, and Chipping Sparrows.
We have also been seeing and hearing Chimney Swifts, the Belted Kingfisher, Bewick’s Wren, Summer Tanager, and Red-winged Blackbirds.
Teal Ridge also chimed in with Northern Bobwhite, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Bell’s Vireo, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Grosbeaks, and a Painted Bunting last week.
It is only a matter of time before we see and hear more familiar migrants coming through Payne County. If the weather stays good for the Boreal breeders, they could easily come through the states later than normal. With some of the temperatures that have been gracing the breeding grounds and Northern Boreal regions, that is a very distinct possibility, as well as the fact that the breeding birds might attempt second clutches. Only time will tell if this becomes the new norm.
Keep plenty of seed in those backyard feeders, as well as fresh nectar for our Flying Jewels that keep gracing our public and private lands. They will need additional fortification when they migrate, as well as plenty of water sources.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
