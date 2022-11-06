Stillwater received 0.02 inches of rainfall over the past seven days, according to www.mesonet.org.
Payne County rare birds for the past week are Bonaparte’s Gull, Audubon’s Yellow-rumped Warbler, Spotted Sandpiper, Nashville Warbler, Purple Finch and Eastern Towhee.
The November migration report shows that our arrivals should be Trumpeter and Tundra Swans, White-winged and Black Scoters, Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Iceland and Glaucous Gulls, Red-throated and Pacific Loons, Red Crossbill, Lapland and Smith’s Longspurs, and American Tree Sparrow.
Departures include Blue-winged Teal, King Rail, Sora, Sandhill Crane, American Avocet, Black-bellied and American Golden Plovers, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Baird’s, Least, and Pectoral Sandpipers, Long-billed Dowitcher, American Bittern, Cattle Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Common Yellowthroat, Blue-headed Vireo, Grasshopper, Vesper, and Lark Sparrows, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, and Tree Swallow.
We have had great showings of assorted birds over the past week. Boomer Lake Park counted Canada Goose, Mallard, Killdeer, Great Blue Heron, Downy Woodpecker, Carolina Chickadee, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, Common Grackle, and Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler.
Lake Carl Blackwell added Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail, Redhead, Ruddy Duck, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Least Sandpiper, Franklin’s and Ring-billed Gulls, Double-crested Cormorant, Bald Eagle, Red-bellied and Pileated Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Ruby-crowned and Golden-crowned Kinglets, Red-breasted and White-breasted Nuthatches, American Pipit, Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, White-throated Sparrow, Western Meadowlark, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, and Northern Cardinal.
Sanborn Lake shared Gadwall, Cooper’s and Red-shouldered Hawks, Belted Kingfisher, Northern Mockingbird, Fox, White-crowned, Harris’s, Song, and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Dark-eyed Junco, Spotted Towhee, and Red-winged and Brewer’s Blackbirds.
The OSU Botanic Gardens gave us Greater White-fronted Goose, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, American Kestrel, House Finch, and Chipping Sparrow.
Teal Ridge ticked off Eastern Phoebe and Horned Lark.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop tallied Yellow-bellied Sapsucker.
OSU Cross Country Course weighed in with Rock Pigeon, Northern Harrier, Hairy Woodpecker, Brown Creeper, and Field Sparrow.
Lake Hefner has seen some nice somewhat recent migratory activity with several Western Grebes, a juvenile Reddish Egret, and very large numbers of Franklin’s Gulls that could be staging at that location.
Excellent numbers of Red-breasted Nuthatches have been in Oklahoma in both late summer as well as up to the present, with suspicions that they are rapidly closing in on the US-Mexican border, if they have not already crossed it.
Pine Siskins have spread across the country and surprising birders that may not have seen them for years. They have been migrating at night and are likely responding to depleted seed crops that could be on the severe side.
This seems to be an exceptional year for irrupting boreal birds, especially since a Common Redpoll arrived at a New Mexican feeder, as well as Evening Grosbeaks on the Florida Panhandle.
Get your feeders up, as all three of these species will readily use them.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
