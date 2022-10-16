Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 0.29 inches of rain over the past seven-day period. It was a welcome change, but it doesn’t even show according to the Boomer Lake water table.
Payne County rare birds for the week is a continuing Blue Grosbeak at Sanborn Lake, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Tennessee Warbler, and Dickcissel at OSU Botanic Garden, Red Fox Sparrow at Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop, and a possible Whooping Crane at Boomer Lake Park that left almost immediately after the sighting.
The rest of the inbound migratory movement for the latter half of the month includes Ross’s and Cackling Goose, Canvasback, Greater Scaup, Surf Scoter, Bufflehead, Hooded and Red-breasted Merganser, Bonaparte’s Gull, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged and Ferruginous Hawk, Long-eared Owl, Purple Finch, Fox and Harris’s Sparrow, Rusty Blackbird, Redhead, and Townsend’s Solitaire.
Departures will be Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Purple Gallinule, Semipalmated Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, Sanderling, Red-necked Phalarope, Sabine’s and Laughing Gull, Caspian and Common Tern, Snowy Egret, Swainson’s Hawk, Gray Catbird, Clay-colored Sparrow, Palm and Black-throated Green Warblers, Indigo Bunting, and Northern Rough-winged Swallow.
Wednesday of this week, we came up with an interesting raft of about four dozen American Coots being led by a lone Pied-billed Grebe. A couple of Killdeer flew overhead, while over a dozen Double-crested Cormorants and counting also flew over or were strategically stationed in the water at Boomer Lake Park. Three Great Blue Herons, which included young of the year with gray feathers were practicing fishing skills, while a single Great Egret pretended to look on, as one could see the wheels turning for an easy theft. There was one Turkey Vulture at Boomer Creek waiting to be carried by thermals.
Two American Crows conversed with a distant third as they flew east over our beloved lake, while the tiny Carolina Wren sang his tune for some distance, as numerous Yellow-rumped Warblers were in a feeding frenzy on the east side of the Lake. A few American Goldfinches finally joined in the foray with astounding pickings.
Couch Park on the same day shared Cooper’s and Red-shouldered Hawks, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Carolina Chickadees, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebirds, American Robins, House Finch, and Chipping Sparrow.
Teal Ridge counted Red-tailed Hawk, White-crowned Sparrow, Indigo Buntings, and the other usual suspects.
Great Horned Owls are getting ready to set up for breeding purposes, while Red-winged Blackbirds have been meandering, and since fall is now here, the Dark-eyed Juncos are wasting no time in getting their fair share of their wants.
Blue-winged Teal and Chimney Swifts are catching some quick fuel for their respective flights, while the Red-breasted Nuthatch continues to support itself with the Ruby-crowned Kinglet and Hairy Woodpecker doing the same.
The Vesper Sparrow has also shown, and keep tuned in for their calls, as they can also be heard late at night as well as pre-dawn, which is how that name was chosen for them.
There is much more to come.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
