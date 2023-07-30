Oklahoma Mesonet informed us that we received 1.09 inches of rain over the past seven days.
Payne County rare birds over the same time frame was our ongoing Black-chinned hummingbird in the Whittenberg Park area.
Rare birds around the country that are ongoing include Steller’s Sea-Eagle in Newfoundland, both Large-billed Terns in Florida, Berylline Hummingbird in Arizona, a flock of Brown Jays in Texas, and the Siberian Rubythroat in western Alaska.
The Limpkin is flying all over the country. There may be two in Ohio, with others in Tennessee, and North Carolina.
The Province of Quebec has a Roseate Spoonbill, Crested Caracara on Prince Edward Island, and a Common Ringed Plover in Nova Scotia.
We round it all out with the Green-breasted Mango in Louisiana.
At Boomer Lake, we have been counting Canada Geese, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Spotted Sandpiper, Belted Kingfisher, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Green Heron, Mississippi Kite, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Purple Martin, Barn and Cliff Swallows, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Cardinal, and Dickcissel.
OSU Botanic Garden added Mourning Dove, Rock Pigeon, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Northern Flicker, White- and Red-eyed Vireos, Tufted Titmouse, Bewick’s Wren, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Common Grackle, Summer Tanager, and Indigo Bunting.
Lake Carl Blackwell ticked off Northern Bobwhite, Pied-billed Grebe, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Killdeer, Baird’s Sandpiper, Least, Forster’s, and Black Terns, Turkey Vulture, Bald Eagle, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Eastern Kingbird, American Crow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Lark Sparrow, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Common Grackle, Black-and-white and Pine Warblers, Blue Grosbeak, and Painted Bunting.
Lake Carl Blackwell Dam reported Red-shouldered Hawk, Eastern Phoebe, and Eastern Meadowlark.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop marked Downy Woodpecker.
The OSU Equestrian Center tagged Red-tailed Hawk and Western Kingbird.
Meridian Tech Center Pond added Cattle Egret.
Teal Ridge Wetlands called out Red-bellied Woodpecker, and Bell’s Vireo.
A Martin St. neighbor found the only Brown-headed Cowbird in the county, and another area resident advised writer about what sounded like a Great Horned Owl standing under one of her trees that she said was as big as a man (the owl). Well, then, I don’t want to encounter him, as he could do some damage.
We have been spending time listening to some of the native birds, and a Mississippi Kite seems to have taken up its own space around Lakeview and Husband. The Yellow-billed Cuckoo may be trying for another nest of young, and Blue-gray Gnatcatchers have moved into the sycamore once again, while the Carolina Chickadee pays homage. Cicadas are more than ever present as night thinks about falling, and wishful thinking may have brought the call of a locust or two. Writer listened a second time to be sure, and that proves the case, or maybe not.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
