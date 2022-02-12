Last week’s precipitation came to us in about five inches of snow. It appears that most of it is finally gone.
Rare birds for the week include both continuing Black Scoter at Lake Carl Blackwell and Blue-winged Teal at Sanborn Lake.
After the snow and ice hiatus that we experienced, writer visited Boomer Lake Park. This Monday had a chill in the air and there was still a layer of ice on the water. The areas that were opened contained over a dozen Canvasbacks that were soon comfortable enough to sleep, as well as Hooded Mergansers that paraded back and forth between north of Heron Cove and south of Shorebird Jetty.
There were also half a dozen Buffleheads that were relying on fish to keep them moving. If anyone has seen Buffleheads diving and swimming under water, they are speedy swimmers. A few Ruddy Ducks were among the mergansers occasionally.
More upon the ice, in the air, and lingering on Shorebird Jetty than on the water were a few Herring Gulls and Ring-billed Gulls. Three Great Blue Herons stood on the shoreline, as were a handful of Mallards. Heron Cove was frozen solid, but there were Northern Cardinals, Harris’s Sparrow, Slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos, the Blue Jay, Northern Flicker, Carolina Chickadees, and American Robins in assorted locations off The Cove.
American Crows made their way around the area seeking sustenance and managed to come up with a few pecans from the trees at The Lowlands.
Writer made it to Shorebird Jetty for two reasons. The first hope was to come up with Sprague’s Pipit and Smith’s and Lapland Longspurs, which have been seen in the county as migrants. Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out. The second hope was to get better photos of the Hooded Mergansers instead of heavily cropped material, but that was not to be, either. Perhaps next time!
Other good news is that a few Eastern Bluebirds are being seen in the county, as well as those that are being enticed by mealworms. I’m glad that is working in their favor.
Tuesday February 8 brought us our returning juvenile Red-shouldered Hawk at Heron Cove. It managed to have a morsel when it was observed, so naturally was skittish and filling a great need. All I could tell was that it was meat, so it could have been a bird or a hispid cotton rat.
As soon as it cleared the area, out came the American Goldfinch, Carolina Chickadees, and Dark-eyed Juncos. The Blue Jay courteously provided the warning system, as three American Crows flanked the jay in case it required backup. The American Robin couldn’t care less about that old news, as it was too busy listening to life underground.
Naturally, the Mallards had open water since it was in the fifties at the time, and the Buffleheads continued to fish in the open waters of Boomer Lake.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
