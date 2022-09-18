Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 0.19 inches of rain over the past seven days.
Two birding venues hosted three warblers, all last Sunday, Sept. 11 for our rare birds over the past seven days: Golden-winged, Tennessee, and Kentucky Warblers. The Golden-winged Warbler is clearly an eastern bird, most common in Minnesota and Michigan during the breeding season.
Writer noticed that recently our eastern migrants were veering off for western routes, which isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary. Many warblers in the Midwest will overwinter in Mexico and others will take the water route over the Gulf of Mexico across the Yucatan. Interestingly, the Golden-winged can go a couple of routes. They will overwinter in Central America via Belize and Guatemala to Northern South America or spend the offseason in Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands. It just depends upon where they bred for the summer.
European Starlings are on the move, as we have been observing more of them than many would like during this time of year, but they are joined by many other migrants, so wait your turn for your favorites. Those all-confusing fall warblers will give you a run for your money in order to identify them, but don’t make them any more difficult than they are. Note behavior, and if they are somewhat off color, look harder to see the tell-tale signs of their spring coloring. Many times, it is there, but second- and third-year birds are more of a challenge.
Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are also a little more apparent, and there are some early movers among them, but late movers are also coming to Stillwater, too. Keep those feeders up easily into November and you could have some nice surprises, like the Rufous. There are also surprises that remain on the east coast all winter, and nothing says that they won’t show up here, too. Watch those feeders! It wasn’t that long ago that we hosted a Mexican visitor during the spring in Stillwater.
Chimney Swifts and Yellow Warblers are with us right now, so get those binoculars out of the closet and head to your nearest birding hotspot. Red-winged Blackbirds are also in town irritating as many Great Blue Herons as they can find. Turkey Vultures are roosting at both the county club and Boomer Creek and they ride the warm late summer-fall thermals just before they began breeding in spring. The Osprey and Forster’s Terns can provide some show-stopping photos of the moment. The Upland Sandpiper is also migrating, so listen to Xeno-Canto or eBird species descriptions for the sound of that ethereal call that you may have been unable to identify.
Least Flycatcher, Gray Catbird (who also breeds here), Nashville Warbler, Northern Parula, and Dickcissel (grassland migrant) are only the outdoors away. Broad-winged Hawks are already in Stillwater during their migration, as are Barn Swallows, Pied-billed and Eared Grebes, Least Sandpiper, Black Tern, Wood Duck, Blue-wined Teal, Northern Shoveler, Stilt, Buff-breasted, Pectoral, and Semipalmated Sandpipers, Indigo Bunting, and more!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.