Oklahoma Mesonet noted that we have received 0.28” of rainfall over the past seven days, which is encouraging.
Our rare bird arrived on March 14 at the Cushing Water Treatment Plant, a lovely Eared Grebe in breeding plumage.
It’s encouraging to see buds and blooms on our trees, a true indicator that it is spring, which arrived on March 20. Some would have the opinion that it could have been a little earlier, but we go with the official date.
This is the time of year that excitement gets to most of us: winter is ending and spring is finally here after a long winter. This was a challenging winter, and we made it through. Couple that with the American Robin, Northern Cardinal, and House Finch, and we are there, but I fail to see why worms have been abandoned, unless someone lost their quarry…
Owls have been making comments back and forth to one another in the early mornings. Not meaning to rush things, I’m ready for my first Great Horned Owl brancher. It’s amusing to come across one that didn’t expect an audience, and it runs right back up the tree from whence it came. It’s a great show, but you have to be there.
If this is one’s birthday month, it is always a tradition to spend a part of it at Boomer Lake, or birding somewhere. Enjoying Ruddy Ducks, Lesser Scaup, Green-winged Teal, Mallards, Great Blue Heron, Double-crested Cormorants, American Coots, Common Grackle, Canada Geese, Song Sparrows, and a Fish Crow or two is always the icing on the cake.
Larger groups of Mourning Doves led around by Carolina Chickadees appears to be the novel sport this month. Brown-headed Cowbirds are not part of the mix, though they are here already.
Turkey Vultures and our normal hawks, including the harrier, have been at large. Some have been betting on the lack of appropriate food lately, but others know that there are plenty of mice and hispid cotton rats that need to be weeded out, and my own sources have divulged that the Turkey Vulture has been enjoying the windy days when the thermals are rapidly heated. They are not just leisurely gliding by, they are moving at quite a clip.
Carolina Wrens are paired, and it appears that we might just have a healthy crop of young with the number of wrens that we have seen. Tufted Titmice have also been settling in at several off-the-beaten path areas, so songbird numbers could be on the rise this year.
Sanborn Lake appears to be serving as quite the residential area for ducks, grebes, and the kingfisher. It is not too well traveled, so they are taking advantage of the solitude.
Hopefully Red-winged Blackbirds will be making more of an appearance and are willing to remain here during the spring and summer. Many of their numbers have been dwindling over the past few years.
Glad to see my first Purple Martins and Great-tailed Grackles this week!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
