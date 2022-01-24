Payne County rare bird alert for the past week included female Black Scoter at Lake Carl Blackwell and Rough-legged Hawk in Orlando. The scoter has been in the area since fall of 2021.
We have returned to another cold front, but prior to more unseasonable weather, we had some nice finds at Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove last Thursday. A beautiful Red-shouldered Hawk was biding its time over a perched Great Blue Heron upon the normal beaver residence for this time of year. Nearly two dozen Mallards were upon the water just frolicking and biding their time, paying the raptor no heed, but we were aware that other birds were still in the area. A little work showed that were not missing Mourning Dove, Carolina Chickadee, American Goldfinches, the tell-all Blue Jay, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, two loud and what appeared to be courting Northern Flickers (they appeared to resemble the same style as Great-tailed Grackles in the spring with their outstretched necks and bills pointed straight into the air), Harris’s Sparrow, and a couple of Dark-eyed Juncos. The small songbirds were likely its focus, but our presence made no difference. After we cleared the area, the hawk followed in our direction to another quiet treed area where there were a couple of Buffleheads, as well as several Mallards near the shoreline. Apparently, none of these birds enthralled the lone raptor, as it soon left the area.
We also spied a Red-tailed Hawk sentinel atop a telephone pole, multiple Canvasbacks floating upon the southwest side of the lake, several dozen Ring-billed Gulls upon Shorebird Jetty, and several American Coots on this pleasant winter mid-morning.
The following similar unseasonable day brought even more Mallards and Buffleheads, a couple of Pied-billed Grebes, and a Double-crested Cormorant, which soon tired of its snag on the west side of the lake to depart the area southbound.
Our Red-tailed Hawk returned and the three domestic ducks made a debut for a change.
After experiencing this short reprieve from our last cold front, the day before (Tuesday January 18) brought some familiar faces in, which included a Cackling Goose, a Killdeer, several American Crows, the Carolina Chickadee, an American Robin, a House Sparrow, and two Song Sparrows during our final pleasant interlude.
This Wednesday at Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop with seasonable and very windy temperatures, out came the Ring-necked Duck, Hooded Merganser, Red-bellied Woodpecker, and Northern Mockingbird.
Meridian Tech shared nearly a hundred Canada Geese, and three sparse species: Cackling Goose, Rock Pigeon, and Ring-billed Gull.
Pull on your cold weather gear if you dare and see what you can scare up during this cold front, which is expected to stay with us at least several more days. Ice patches usually have some small openings of water, which waterbirds will visit to dine, sometimes very close to where we might be on shore. It gives good opportunities for photos.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
