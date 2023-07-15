Oklahoma Mesonet indicates that Stillwater received a whopping 3.25 inches of rain over the past seven days.
There was one individual for Payne County rare birds, a Bank Swallow at Lake Carl Blackwell on Monday, July 10.
During the week of July 7, there were numerous rare birds all over the country. The two Large-billed Terns in Florida still continue. The flock of Brown Jays are still in their respective zones, as well as Steller’s Sea Eagle in eastern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hawfinches are still in Alaska, as is the Gray-streaked Flycatcher, and it appears that the Berylline Hummingbird may be an annual individual in Arizona.
Michigan had a Limpkin in Oakland County, and a White-winged Tern is now in Point Pelee, Ontario, which could have been the same suspect that was in New York and Michigan earlier in 2023.
A Varied Bunting, a window strike in Nevada, was at a rehab center and was actually treated and released. Neotropic Cormorants have been along most of the continent, and Alaska reported an Arctic Warbler in the Yukon Territory.
California shared a Red-headed Woodpecker in stylish San Francisco, a Brown Pelican hung its hat in Connecticut, and the Magnificent Frigatebird winged its way to Rhode Island.
Heerman’s Gull was in North Carolina, but is no stranger to the southeastern coast over the past few months. Labrador, Canada enjoyed both Canada (how appropriate) and Chestnut-sided Warblers, while Quebec City counted a Roseate Spoonbill. Arizona added the Plain-capped Starthroat, while a Western Tanager took its wrong turn to Nunavet, Alaska. Now, that was quite an eventful week all over the country.
It was almost as good in Stillwater, OK. Three Green Herons have been back and forth at the Boomer Lake area from the south, while three (possibly a family) Baltimore Orioles have been riding the high wires near Lakeview and Husband.
We have been hearing the White-winged Dove, additional Green Herons, and a pair of Brown Thrashers came out of dense brush to obtain protein for their young.
The Carolina Wren gave us a treat earlier in the week. One of two in close proximity gave an additional “teacher” in its song, while the other sang the normal three educators. There are also plenty of immature young American Crows with a nasal call. Don’t let them fool you! The older birds have been giving an “uh-uh,” which might help in identification.
An immature Blue Jay has been practicing its call for both the Mississippi Kite whistle (which European Starlings normally give) and a more unusual “Peter-Peter-Peter” in a jay voice. Surprised me!
The band of three recently fledged Blue Jays have not relocated. They are still within writer’s neighborhood with all three vocalizing within the same tree.
Writer may be wrong, but a possible taiga Merlin was being driven through trees by an Eastern Kingbird, screaming all the while. Could be a rare bird, but it cannot be sworn, as the look and calls were so quick.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
