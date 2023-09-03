Oklahoma Mesonet reported no rainfall for three weeks.
Payne County rare birds for the week included a female Nashville Warbler, Western Kingbird, Eared Grebe, Blue-headed Vireo, and immature female Mourning Warbler, all very good finds.
Please turn off all unnecessary lights due to migrating birds.
Beginning Monday August 28 at 2000 hours through Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 0700 hours, approximately 320,100 birds crossed Payne County skies that night.
Peak migration traffic of 142,900 birds in flight was on Monday, August 28 at 2110 hours. The altitude was 1,600 feet with 16 mph wind speed tracking SW.
Birds usually begin to migrate thirty to forty-five minutes after sunset, with the largest number in flight two to three hours later. Most birds travel south in fall, but weather, seasonal timing, and geography alter speed and direction.
Migrating individuals regularly fly up to 10,000 feet above ground, but again, weather and seasonal timing have an impact.
During this period, most birds pass through the contiguous US from early September through October, though there is movement as early as August. The migration curve rises quickly during peak times and levels off at the end of the season.
Expect our nocturnal migrants to be Eastern Kingbird, Indigo Bunting, Gray Catbird, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow Warbler, Spotted Sandpiper, Black Tern, Dickcissel, Blue Grosbeak, Common Nighthawk, Least Flycatcher, Bell’s Vireo, and Baltimore Oriole.
Boomer Lake counted Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Great Blue and Green Herons, Great Egret, Turkey Vulture, Mississippi Kite, Belted Kingfisher, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Fish Crow, Barn Swallow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Baltimore Oriole, Common Grackle, House Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Chimney Swift, and American Robin.
The OSU Botanic Gardens added Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Red-bellied and Pileated Woodpeckers, White- and Red-eyed Vireos, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Northern Parula, Yellow-throated, Black-and-white, Black-throated Green, and Wilson’s Warblers, American Redstart, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Killdeer, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, Downy Woodpecker, Willow, Great Crested, Olive-sided, and Least Flycatcher, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Warbling Vireo, White-breasted Nuthatch, Northern Mockingbird, Orchard Oriole, Indigo and Painted Buntings, Rock Pigeon, Upland Sandpiper, Barred Owl and Summer Tanager.
Sanborn Lake chimed in with Northern Shoveler, Pied-billed Grebe, Little Blue Heron, American Robin, and Brown Thrasher.
Lake Carl Blackwell sounded off with Semipalmated and Spotted Sandpipers, Black, Least, and Forster’s Terns, Blue-winged Teal, Double-crested Cormorant, American White Pelican, Cattle Egret, Bald Eagle, Peregrine Falcon, Cliff Swallow, Chipping Sparrow, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Northern Bobwhite, Snowy Egret, and Purple Martin.
Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop shared Common Nighthawk and Yellow-crowned Night-Heron.
The OSU Arboretum gave up Northern Flicker.
Writer had been hearing the thrill of Blue Jays as they mimiced the Mississippi Kites and did a fabulous job of it. Also, does anyone know if the Green Herons spotted are breeding birds? Usually they tend to give up with the excess heat that we’d been seeing in the recent past.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.