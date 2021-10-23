Over the past seven-day period, Mesonet has recorded 1.03 inches of rainfall, which is improving our water table.
Rare birds for the week include Summer Tanager, Cinnamon Teal, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Dickcissel, Cackling Goose, Eastern Whip-poor-will, Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, and the bird of the decade, the Pomarine Jaeger.
The jaeger is so rare in Oklahoma, it had last been seen at Keystone Dam in Tulsa and Lake Overholser in Oklahoma City in 1996. It also rarely appears in surrounding states. This arctic tundra breeder winters on open ocean and is only seen occasionally from land as a pelagic bird. It was only at Boomer Lake for two days, observed leaving the area on Oct. 17 at approximately 3:30. This beautiful photograph was taken at 1 p.m. prior to its departure by Jerry Vanbebber, where the bird had been closest to shore since its arrival. Our readers all feel thrilled by your kindness at supplying this beautiful shot!
All Payne County hotspots did very well over the week with numerous rarities. Fall migration tends to get many birders out and about to record our finds, which have been increasing steadily over the past several years. It also brings numerous concerns about the health of these birds that are found in such odd places and whether or not they are receiving proper nutrition. As you can understand, rarities sometimes pay the prices for our unusual observations.
Last Thursday Oct. 14, Boomer Lake hosted the Nashville Warbler, American Avocet, and Clay-colored Sparrow.
We discovered more Blue-winged Teal and the Ruddy Duck shortly after last week’s cold snap on Friday the 15th.
Monday of this week, we encountered a handsome male Belted Kingfisher hanging over the water on the south side of Goose Island.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19 for all of you that adore our Bald Eagle, writer encountered our iconic male bird over Heron Cove before he headed westbound.
Wednesday of this week, we located the Northern Shoveler, as well as Song and Lincoln’s Sparrows at Teal Ridge, the American Pipit and Eastern Meadowlark at OSU’s Magruder Plots, and Greater Yellowlegs, Red-tailed Hawk, White-throated and Savannah Sparrows, and Eastern and Western Meadowlarks at Meridian Tech Ponds.
The Red-necked Phalarope continues at Lake Hefner for those interested in viewing it. This is a bird that gathers in numbers of more than half a million at Great Salt Lake, where they stage before dispersal to their wintering regions. It is a high Arctic breeder that spends time as a pelagic bird upon the open ocean in the non-breeding season. Even though it is drab this time of year, perhaps it can be viewed in its lovely rufous breeding dress some spring.
Keep those hummingbird feeders up for migratory birds, as they still have time to use them. This could be the year that your feeder might save a life during a cold snap.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
