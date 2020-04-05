Last week’s Payne County rare birds include the first reported Scissor-tailed Flycatcher on Tuesday, March 24 in north Stillwater. Another scissor-tail was observed at Boomer Lake Park on March 26, as well as Swainson’s Hawk at Whittenberg Park. Last Saturday, a Solitary Sandpiper was counted in the Whittenberg Park area with a Mississippi Kite on north Perkins Road. Last Sunday, we noted the Neotropic Cormorant at Boomer Lake Park. All birds were a little early in their arrivals.
Kicking off last week on Monday, many high counts were made on Boomer Lake, including the most ducks, waterbirds and songbirds observed for the season. The prediction made that most ducks would be seen for spring migration was correct. So few were seen over the winter when migration traditionally begins for them. Tree, Barn and Cliff Swallows also gave us numbers on this warm, cloudy and misty day. We noted that singing Song Sparrow numbers increased during last week and dropped at the start of this week. It was unusual to see many local and migratory birds in their spring dress, including the crests on the Double-crested Cormorant, which we usually do not see.
Last Tuesday, there were good numbers of ducks and waterbirds on Boomer Lake with both Turkey and Black Vultures riding thermals. Purple Martins arrived, impatiently awaiting their houses, which were erected this Monday. Brown-headed Cowbirds positioned for their usual hosts, while Eastern Meadowlarks used their fragmented prairie areas to seek sustenance. Cedar Waxwings visited for the fruit that they could devour.
March 25, Boomer had excellent numbers of migratory Lesser Scaup, some of which never touched down at Boomer Lake, though they gave the impression that they might. The earlier wave spent a short respite, while a few Northern Rough-winged Swallows appeared. Two American Kestrels were counted at Kicker.
Last Thursday, with warmer temperatures, bird numbers climbed, showing several sparrows in the Payne County vicinity, both resident and migratory species. Numerous Fish Crows abounded over the week, as well as what may be a couple of breeding Barred Owls, a slight increase in Great Blue Herons, higher numbers of Eastern Meadowlarks and Turkey Vultures, and possibly the last Buffleheads.
March 27, Boomer Lake was treated to three beautiful Horned Grebes on their way to full breeding plumage, hiding among numerous Ruddy Ducks. American Coots rudely awakened one, which eventually paraded in front of writer in passing.
March 28, an associate reported four Cedar Waxwing carcasses around Old Central, possibly due to herbicides. To make up for that news, Boomer Lake shared 16 Blue-winged Teal, another Horned Grebe, a Least Sandpiper and one Cattle Egret.
Last Sunday, Canada Goose egg abatement was being performed on Goose Island, which is why nests are flagged. We may be starting to bid farewell to our Dark-eyed Juncos, while Yellow-rumped Warblers could be awaiting breeding plumage changes.
Let me close with asking readers to visit https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com to see some of the latest photos posted over the last couple of weeks.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.