Stillwater rainfall for the past seven days sits at 0.03” at roughly noon this Wednesday. It is still unknown what snow we will receive, but none of us minds the bad weather being pushed ahead.
The February migration data indicates arrivals for Blue-winged and Cinnamon Teal, Sandhill Crane, Turkey Vulture, Fish Crow, Purple Martin, and Sprague’s Pipit.
Last Thursday, Jan. 27, with seasonable morning temperatures at Boomer Lake Park, we enjoyed a male Hooded Merganser, a couple of dozen Canvasbacks, several Buffleheads and Great Blue Herons, our usual Red-shouldered Hawk, and a Double-crested Cormorant. Twice the cormorant was observed about a foot out of the water, doing its wing-drying upon Shorebird Jetty near the Ring-billed Gulls. We normally observe the cormorants drying their wings perched in trees or on snags, but it was the first time that I’d seen one doing this on land.
The following day, three American Crows hung their hats at The Lowlands, while a Downy Woodpecker inspected the undersides of tree bark for an insect extravaganza. A dozen Canvasbacks, a handful of American Coots, and ten Buffleheads rested upon the water just off Heron Cove. A Double-crested Cormorant varied its time between the southwest snag and the water, while a dozen Mallards took advantage of the warming sun on The Cove. Since there were no hawks, the Blue Jay mimicked the Red-shoulder, but none of the birds paid it any mind.
This Monday morning, the Red-shouldered Hawk was southbound from Heron Cove and flew enough to interest a couple of people behind me on the walk path. We birded together for a short while and picked out a few species together. Writer later happened upon the usual suspects, as well as a pair of our normal Carolina Chickadees, while the American Robin was heard whinnying in the distance.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, we enjoyed our final day before the weather gave us our expected cold snap, a little rain, and at press time, some scant snow. Several avian species were also out doing the same, including multiple American Crows looking for trouble, a Red-tailed Hawk eyeing several Mourning Doves, and a pair of Blue Jays and Carolina Chickadees having breakfast. Nearly four dozen European Starlings were on the high wires, while two Great Blue Herons spent a leisurely day seeking sustenance. Seven Buffleheads were dining before they left the area for northern climes.
Has anyone noticed how the male Northern Cardinals seem so bright in the winter, whether or not there is snow to accent their coloration? It all has to do with molt. We recall how ratty and bald the birds tend to appear after they have fledged young, but after the new feathers come in, they wear away those gray tips. What is then revealed is the beautiful rich color that we see now.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
