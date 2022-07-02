Mesonet.org, indicates we are in the midst of a dry spell. We had a smattering of rain in Stillwater this Tuesday that didn’t even give us enough to make a recording on the software.
Payne County rare birds for the week still include multiple reports of Black-bellied Whistling-Ducks and an out-of-season Osprey at Lake Carl Blackwell.
Lack of rain does not stop nature. Where do you believe there are the most Scissor-tailed Flycatchers in our city? Lakeview Pointe Shopping Center may fit the bill. Writer spent time there doing some errands one mid-morning and it was astounding how many were seen, let alone the young in tow. The unfinished count was over a dozen, and that was just what was in sight. Young trees can be very useful for those neotropical migrants. Not only that, a good part of the Western Kingbird population holds steadfast to the high wires at the same location.
Writer has still been observing the Chimney Swift that keeps returning to Boomer Lake Park. Granted, we have easily found two or three together just last year alone at our favorite hotspot, which could even be a family, but it may be a little early to think that will happen again. But we will hope for the best.
Everywhere one looks, there are fledglings and juveniles. What few Canada Goslings there are happen to be joined by Mallard ducklings. In the trees, Great-tailed Grackles are screaming to be fed, regardless if they have the ability to do it themselves. Father Brown Thrasher has poked his head out of his parental duties to sing to us this week, and the area Northern Cardinal pair has at least one tagalong. Even though the Eastern Bluebirds have departed, there are still plenty of young birds to excite us and bring forth a smile.
The House Sparrows have not finished their Circle of Life yet, as there was a good-sized clump of cottonwood fluff on terra firma near their nesting site. Father Sparrow picked at it enough to have what looked like he was sporting a large Santa beard, and had we been better on the uptake, perhaps this column could have been illustrated with that anomaly.
Midweek, writer happened upon a female Double-crested Cormorant on the usual west side branch that Great Blue Heron uses many times to rest. Since it is a little early for them to be southbound already, writer can only assume that it was a non-breeding individual, though odd things have clearly been happening, the prime example being above Osprey.
We are studying how impactful heat is in both behavior and physiology of birds and mammals with their lack of thriving. Writer recently saw an article about dead cows in Kansas just from the extensive heat. Dopamine is affected, as well as how males are now singing less in the summer, possibly contributing to population declines. Males pant more often, contributing to limited effects on gene activity in the brain and testes.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
