As promised, the month of July is extreme for heat. Some days writer can barely last as much as an hour and a half carrying dark metal, which includes rubber coated binoculars. It is not for the faint of heart, especially wearing a T-shirt with no arm protection.
Rarity news for the month is what appeared to be a lone Spotted Sandpiper heading south, but likely not a migrant. There is no reason to migrate at this juncture. We’ve likely come up with a wanderlust-filled explorer. Some of us can identify with that. Hearing the peet-weet-weet-weet-weet was a little unusual with so much vocalization, which was heard several times without variation. The individual may have been considering Boomer Lake for a short respite, but instead continued on its personal quest.
The news of the week is that our original family of Green Herons has fledged observed Wednesday. They’d likely been out and about considering their age. It appears that they remained under cover longer than usual, even at cursory glances on a daily basis. It is surmised that they remained near the water of their original place of hatch, which is shady and therefore much cooler. Considering the heat index, they’ll likely escape as quickly as possible once added strength and endurance is added to their abilities. It won’t be long. I’m certain that there are more than two individuals, likely younger.
Mississippi Kites have been moving closer to Boomer Lake as times progress. Since the odonates (dragonflies) have moved closer to this area, it will naturally prompt the kites to move in to obtain protein sources. Before long, we’ll likely be getting many more personal and nearby photos. I was advised recently that a gentleman made the plunge to photographing birds and this was a good subject for him. Welcome to the fold!
Some birds have decided to relocate for more appropriate and shady nest sites for the season. Eggs will cook if not well covered, but it is hard for brooding parents to remain upon the nest for long periods during the season.
Even our tropical Scissor-tailed Flycatchers are shying away from those extreme behaviors, which is unsurprising even in early July.
The call of the occasional Eastern Bluebird has diminished on the lake proper. All should be fairly well under cover and rearing a second brood. Those with feeders will have good opportunities to observe the spotted young learning basics from their parents, but they are ready to be exploring without them.
Great Egret managed to provide a nice photo shoot early week, and those shots will be available fairly soon if not already, so see some candids and portraiture at your leisure. Writer has been trying something different at https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Remember to keep those hummingbird feeders clear and clean. Cloudy feeder contents denote bad nectar and we don’t want to force our flying jewels to provide their joys in other yards.
