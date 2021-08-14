Over the past week, Stillwater experienced 0.37 inches of rainfall according to Mesonet records.
Migration arrivals for the latter half of August should include Green-winged Teal, American Golden-Plover, Wilson’s Snipe, Red-necked Phalarope, Common Tern, American Bittern, Northern Harrier, Olive-sided Flycatcher, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Redstart, Canada and Mourning Warblers, and Northern Waterthrush.
The departure list includes Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Western Kingbird, Wood Thrush, Bachman’s Sparrow, and Louisiana Waterthrush.
On Aug. 5, at Boomer Lake Park Heron Cove, we discovered Canada Goose, Mallard, Pied-billed Grebe, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Blue Jay, American Crow, Barn Swallow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, Great-tailed Grackle, and Northern Cardinal.
The OSU Botanic Garden netted Rock Pigeon, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpecker, Traill’s Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Lark Sparrow, Northern Parula, Pine Warbler, Summer Tanager, and Indigo and Painted Buntings.
Last Saturday the 7th, Sanborn Lake counted Green Heron, Black-crowned Night- Heron, Mississippi Kite, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Fish Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Cliff Swallow, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, and Red-winged Blackbird.
Boomer Lake Park shared Killdeer, Turkey Vulture, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, and Common Grackle.
Sunday Aug. 8, Boomer Lake counted Eurasian Collared-Dove, Spotted Sandpiper, Western Kingbird, House Finch, and Yellow Warbler.
On Aug. 9, Teal Ridge Wetlands tallied Bell’s Vireo, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Mockingbird, Orchard Oriole, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Grosbeak, and Dickcissel.
Aug. 10’s Cimarron Hill private residence provided Barred Owl, Hairy and Pileated Woodpeckers, Red-eyed Vireo, and Summer Tanager.
This Wednesday’s high count came from Teal Ridge Wetland with a respectable 36 species that included multiple White-winged Doves, Chimney Swifts and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Also counted were Little Blue Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Willow Flycatcher, and American Goldfinch.
Soon enough we will be hearing wondrous sounds coming from our night skies, some of which will be strong migrations with light to medium winds, especially after a weather front moves through. Concentrations of birds will show up on weather radar.
One can either sit to listen or if in possession of headphones, microphone, computer (to analyze/record the calls), and a cable to run from mic to recorder, you are golden. Have your recording level set at a medium level if in a quieter area. There will be plenty to hear on a night of stronger migration, as that is when most birds are migrating, especially songbirds, which will provide the most variable of sounds.
Nocturnal flight call resources include Old Bird, www.Nightmigrants.com , and NFC Facebook Group to name a few.
It can be enjoyable and informative to spend a night out in the open skies to learn about what one is hearing overhead as birds pass by on the way south. It might create a new hobby for those in need.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.