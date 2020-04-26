Rare birds for last week are shaping up nicely, which include a late American Tree Sparrow on East 80th St., Audubon’s Yellow-rumped Warbler at Lake Carl Blackwell, a late Song Sparrow found at multiple locations, and a Painted Bunting at Boomer Lake.
The main dish was a Hudsonian Godwit banded in Chile observed during the cold front at Meridian Tech. The decadent dessert has been an on-going Red Crossbill, which could be a first nester in this area. The jury is still out on the type, of which there are many.
A lovely shorebird fallout occurred last Thursday during the cold front in many locations around the state. Our Payne County was also blessed with Willets, Marbled Godwits, Long-billed Dowitchers, excellent numbers of American Avocets, Baird’s and Semipalmated Sandpipers, Lesser Yellowlegs, and several Spotted Sandpipers.
There were also additional Blue-winged Teal, Ruddy Ducks, excellent numbers of Pied-billed Grebes, and American Coots. One of our resident Bald Eagles was sitting on Shorebird Jetty, likely awed with the grand numbers of birds in front of it that morning. A second eagle had been overhead at Heron Cove at nearly the same time.
Many birds, including Pied-billed Grebes and several Blue-winged Teal were taking shelter within the confines of Heron Cove on that very cold morning. A southbound Great Egret deviated from course and shared the area with the resident Great Blue Heron, who is used to that kind of chill. A Savannah Sparrow was hiding in the tall grass on the west side of The Cove, desperate for a windbreak. Seven Mourning Doves were gathered together on the southeast lowlands where the wind was at a minimum.
Later in the week, a second Great Blue Heron tried to claim Heron Cove for a couple of days. On the first day, it was rapidly evicted by the original owner, who took a bite out of the scapular area, sending it northbound squawking angrily. The next day, it was also dispatched, but was fast enough to avoid a second nip.
After the weather cleared and warmed up again, we joyously greeted additional Warbling Vireos, Forster’s Tern, both Franklin’s and Bonaparte’s Gulls, an Osprey, Red-eyed Vireo, a wall of Cliff Swallows over the Lakeview Road Bridge, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow-headed Blackbirds, Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, and a couple of additional Savannah Sparrows. There were also two Common Loons who unfortunately did not stay long, possibly due to a rapidly moving boat last Saturday.
This Monday, a Cooper’s Hawk breezed through, fortunately taking no prisoners. A White-throated Sparrow gave several greeting calls from The Cove, and a Brown Thrasher pair is on eggs directly over their foraging area. This seasoned pair was around the same location last year, but had to travel a little further for their young’s food sources.
The Pine and Black-and-White Warblers, Northern Parulas, good numbers of assorted sparrows, Ruby-crowned Kinglets, Cedar Waxwings, and Eastern Meadowlarks are pushing through the county. Swainson’s Thrush and Great Crested Flycatcher were recently observed in a residential neighborhood.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
