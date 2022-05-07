Payne County rainfall for the past week made it to nearly two inches, which makes Boomer Lake appear at a healthy level.
Rare birds for the weekly period include Ovenbird and Blackpoll Warbler at the OSU Botanic Garden, Glossy x White-faced Ibis at White Barns Estates Ponds, Anhinga and Wood Thrush at Cushing Water Treatment Plant, and Song Sparrow, late Herring Gull, and Common Tern at Lake Cark Blackwell. An excellent week’s worth of findings!
Last Wednesday, April 27, brought some nice additions to the Heron Cove area. We greeted two Green Herons after a long absence, not far from the Eastern Kingbird, Least Flycatcher, Cedar Waxwing, and an unusual appearance from our local Bald Eagle.
We don’t see the eagle too often this time of year, but when we do, it makes a nice talking point to our birding expeditions. The Cedar Waxwings only love us for the mulberries that are still not ready for consumption.
Friday the 29 was almost as good as Wednesday with the migrant Bell’s Vireo, which likes to be near the water and good brush coverage. It’s unmistakable “cheedle-cheedle-chew-cheedle-cheedle-chee” will be a positive ID on the bird if one doesn’t get to see it in the leaf cover.
Writer was surprised by the sighting of a Blue Grosbeak on the top of a Bradford pear, which is the first time that that bird has been observed at The Cove, and the Spotted Sandpiper was seen delicately fluttering away from the west side of the area to the north part of the property.
Monday of this week, May 2, treated us with a first spring male Summer Tanager, which is the first male that writer has encountered at Boomer Lake. This bird was quite blotched with red in various locations, a clear indicator that it was a male.
Tuesday we encountered four Forster’s Terns. There was a photo shown that a Least Tern (with the white forehead, yellow bill with the black tip, and two dark primaries) had been seen on the west side snag on the same day.
After Wednesday’s rain during late morning, writer ventured out to see if we had any interesting birds come down to spend the night. We had multiple Yellow Warblers, a Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler, a single Clay-colored Sparrow, and a very perturbed and soaking wet House Sparrow who let its displeasure be known.
Something had been irritating both the male and female Warbling Vireos that emerged from the large Bradford pear on the north end of The Cove. Since I was not far from the bluebird nest site, the thought crossed my mind that the last time the pair were seen, they were very nervous with all the migrant activity going on around them.
Luckily, that was not a deterrent, as the male suddenly popped into view and dropped off some morsels to the female at the entryway. This area is not in my line of sight, so there is hope that we now have young.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
