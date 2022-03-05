Stillwater received 0.31 inches of rain according to Mesonet.org over the past seven days. which was no doubt reflected in our recent ice storm.
This has been a dry winter, as can be evidenced by observing the water table at Boomer Lake Park, but it has not been dry enough to cause any problems as of yet.
Spring has sprung according to our American Robins and they don’t care if we get another cold snap or not. They are here to stay. So is our little male Eastern Bluebird who spends much of his time at Heron Cove. The female has been missing, but is she on a nest? We’ll find out soon enough.
March migrant arrivals are going to be moving upward. For the first half of the month, we can look forward to seeing King Rail, American Golden-Plover, Snowy Plover, Baird’s and Pectoral Sandpipers, Long-billed Dowitcher, Franklin’s Gull, Neotropic Cormorant, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Northern Rough-winged and Cliff Swallows, Yellow-headed Blackbird, and Black-and-white Warbler.
Those species departing for all points north for the same time period include Tundra Swan, American Woodcock, Iceland and Glaucous Gulls, and Lapland Longspur.
This Monday, Feb. 28, we found a few diving Canvasbacks on the southeast portion of Boomer Lake, none of whom were shy. They repeatedly proved our expectations that they are some of the finest divers that nature has to offer during this time of year. We also spotted a lone Ruddy Duck just off the snag nearest the small bridge on the west side of the lake. All he cared about was finding enough to eat before he left the area.
While watching the Canvasbacks, writer’s eye was drawn to movement at the fledgling Green Heron stomping ground, or the west part of The Cove. A Red-shouldered Hawk was on the ground transfixed by what was in front of it. The best that we could tell was that he found a couple of mice or hispid cotton rats, both of which he dined upon. He had to need to fly after them, as he worked silently to obtain that meal on foot. When he was finished he simply flew away.
Wednesday, March 2, was a very pleasant morning. Three American Robins were practicing their triangulation, which is necessary when predators may be in their midst. They clearly have all surrounding areas covered in case of impending attack.
Dark-eyed Juncos greeted us from the trees, while Carolina Chickadees were picking at bark to find what was hidden there. Our male Eastern Bluebird sang to us from his vantage point on the north part of Heron Cove. He was constantly on the move, then disappeared as quickly as he came. The female can’t be far.
If you have nest boxes and birdhouses that haven’t been cleaned and put out yet, it is a good time to do just that. Make repairs to whatever is necessary and have a fresh supply of black oil sunflower seeds on hand for the songbird onslaught.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
