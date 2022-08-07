Mesonet recorded our past week’s rainfall holding steady at 2.45 inches, which is inclusive for the past 10 days.
Payne County rare birds for the week include some great finds, some not to be expected. We recorded a verbal Savannah Sparrow in the wash area on the west side of Lakeview Pointe Shopping Center, which has been promising to be an up and coming area over the past year or two. Some of the most unkempt areas prove to be some of the best to attract birds, which we can all testify on. Writer has been hopeful that during a future migration, we will encounter LeConte’s Sparrow at this unusual wash.
We also located Cinnamon Teal and Hooded Merganser At the Cushing Water Treatment Plant, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher at the Cimarron River, and Alder Flycatcher sounding off at The OSU Botanic Garden.
A Black-bellied Whistling Duck was reported at Sanborn Lake, as well.
The migratory arrivals for the month of August include Sora, Black-bellied Plover, American Golden-Plover, Wilson’s Snipe, Red-necked Phalarope, California Gull, Common Tern, American Bittern, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Olive-sided and Alder Flycatchers, Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Redstart, Black-throated Green, Canada, and Mourning Warblers, and Northern Waterthrush.
Our departures should be Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Western Kingbird, Wood Thrush, and Louisiana Waterthrush. There is nothing to prevent Prairie and Worm-eating Warblers, and Scarlet Tanager from wandering into Payne County.
This week we located some nice finds at our own Boomer Lake Park, which included the usual water birds, as well as the White-winged and Mourning Doves, multiple Chimney Swifts, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Blue and Green Herons, Great Egret, Turkey Vulture, Mississippi Kite, Great Horned Owl, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Least, Scissor-tailed, and Great Crested Flycatchers, Eastern Kingbird, Warbling Vireo, Blue Jay, American and Fish Crows, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Yellow Warbler, House Finch, and Northern Cardinal.
OSU counted Ruby-throated Hummingbird, while the Botanic Garden added Eurasian Collared-Dove, Rock Pigeon, American Kestrel, Eastern Wood-Pewee, White-eyed Vireo, Brown-headed Cowbird, and Summer Tanager.
Meridian Tech shared Great-tailed Grackle, Red-tailed Hawk, and Eastern Meadowlark.
Sanborn Lake provided Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Solitary Sandpiper, Little Blue Heron, Red-shouldered Hawk, Eastern Phoebe, Barn Swallow, Painted Bunting, and Dickcissel.
Teal Ridge gave us Wood Duck, Blue Grosbeak, and Indigo Bunting.
This week was an excellent representation of Payne County birds in just a few select areas. August will give us many more migrants, including a few select species that we were not even expecting, so we will all be staying alert for more rare birds that will touch down in our expectant county.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
