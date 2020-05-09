Rare birds for last week include Rufous Hummingbird at a local birder’s residence, Chestnut-sided Warbler at Couch and Hoyt Grove Parks, two Neotropic Cormorants and Eastern Towhee at Boomer Lake and a private residence, Ovenbird at Lake Carl Blackwell, and a possible nesting Acadian Flycatcher on 68th St
On our Boomer Lake travels, we discovered a handsome ornate box turtle, an American bullfrog, and the call of a Virginia Rail on the northeast side of Boomer Lake in the marsh grass. Unfortunately, there was no break in the greenery to be able to make observations.
Later on in the week, with still plenty of good migratory numbers, we encountered a very loud Brown Thrasher that was intent upon announcing his territory, which he did for a good half hour. Either he was at Lake Carl Blackwell or hung around a Kentucky Warbler for an extended period of time while learning songs, but I knew where that vocalization was coming from. Sadly, that “warbler” could not be counted.
There was also a testosterone filled tug-of-war between two Great Egrets on the central west Boomer Lake jetty over this reporting period. The victor, as is usually the case, was the original inhabitant. The king of the day even provided chase just for extra measure.
One of the Bell’s Vireos has returned to the former new powerpole area south of the northeast martin house. He was not singing atop a tree that I could see, but was later discovered within a Bradford pear tree. He was only heard since last Friday, so it is possible that he arrived with a female or she appeared shortly after. We’re still waiting on the other Bell’s Vireo that was at Heron Cove with an east-west territory, who had been around for several years. However, the clincher last year was the fireworks. The following day after Boomer Blast 2019, the pair disappeared, but we are still holding out hope this year.
Our Green Herons are quietly settled in on Heron Cove, mostly staying very well hidden. Writer had been observing two birds heading north-south for a couple of days, and now only one bird appears to be in transit. Perhaps we have a nest? Observations will be discreetly made this year.
Both Barn and Cliff Swallows are nesting at the Lakeview Road Bridge, though populations still remain low.
We have a request from our Perkins-Stillwater area rehabilitator, who is inundated with young, both birds and mammals. Donations are requested for hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, receiving or fleece blankets, rubber gloves, newspapers and paper towels. Contact Jessica at 405-665-0091 for a drop-off location.
Remember not to trim trees and shrubs in the spring and summer, which can displace nests and young.
Wood Thrush, Blue Grosbeak, Least Flycatcher, Dickcissel, Mississippi Kite, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, and Indio Bunting have arrived in Payne County. Cedar Waxwings are looking for ripening mulberries, so stay on guard for them. Their zealous high-pitched squeals can be heard before they are seen.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
