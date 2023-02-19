A fascinating, though uncommon and irregular finch, the Red Crossbill holds an interesting niche as a nomadic songbird. The species is very irregular, and it may be common locally in its region, but that is open for discussion. Generally found in flocks seeking conifers like hemlock, pine, Douglas fir and spruce, they are tame yet quiet, working diligently to extract seeds with that infamous crossed bill.
Speaking in dialects, there are numerous types with subtle variations in size, but the kicker is their preference on the conifer seeds that they favor. Each type has a particular core range, but with their nomadic nature, they can be in one place today, yet another the next.
Since cone crops can vary on a yearly basis, the Red Crossbill is quite often on the move and surprisingly, if they manage to stop for nesting, they will do so, even in the dead of winter, because nesting depends upon adequate food sources. Recently, Payne County had been chosen to host them on a somewhat yearly basis, and through photos and calls, it is believed that we hosted one type 4 bird within the past couple of years.
Hybridization between the various types appears to be very limited, so it is somewhat likely that the types could some day attain full species status. The species is also so dependent upon conifer seeds that the young are even fed them.
This specialist bird places the tips of its bill under cone scales and bites down, as its muscles are stronger than those used to open the bill. This exposes the seed inside, as the crossed tips push the scale up. In the morning, crossbills will come to the ground to eat grit on the roadsides, especially in winter, and take a little road salt, while they are at it. If property owners have feeders without evergreens, plants in pots and grit nearby can help the cause.
Research partners are attempting to do tracking studies with advanced technologies to better understand full yearly cycles, which would help immensely with habitat conservation. However, gaining access to breeding grounds in the Boreal Forest can be challenging, as well as the fact that using tech on distinct populations would be a logistical nightmare as much of the area is roadless.
Crossbills are known to sometimes nest two or three times per year in a single area with ideal conditions, then move a number of miles between breeding attempts to locate better avenues of success while in the Boreal Forest.
Sadly, seasonal finch movement is not only challenging, it can defeat the purpose for a comprehensive study.
Crossbills and other irruptives are a good reason that specialist birds sometimes have the biggest competition on adequate study time. They might not always be found again through their nomadic nature in order to retrieve geolocator data, unless satellite date is possible. Thick forest can easily hamper that requirement.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
