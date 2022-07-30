As the sun crests the horizon, writer takes the early morning to reflect what has been seen over the years, and the differences on what is now being observed.
There are always changes with the passage of time. Crossing Lakeview Road, the sounds of the cicadas become louder, the clicking and buzzing more resonant, amplified by more and more insects into a stronger hum.
The calls and erratic flight patterns of what few Barn Swallows are left is reminiscent of the early spring, which has turned from Barn Swallows with few Cliff Swallows into just the opposite. It hurts the heart with less original birds.
A “quork” was heard in the distance, then it quickly became louder with the imminent changing of the guard. Will this clutch make it to fruition or will it be cut short with the heat, as it always has unless the birds nest in the east section of The Cove?
Mourning Doves coo and answer one another. Recalling just Eurasian Collared-Dove and the occasional White-winged Dove, we are now privy to greater numbers of White-winged Doves, just over the past several years. With the numbers now, we must have breeding birds with the range expansion.
A welcome sight is the migrating Spotted Sandpiper with its short and rapid wing beats and the classic peet-weet-weet call.
A quick and silent view of the Least Flycatcher reminds writer of seeing it just a short time ago under a Rose-breasted Grosbeak, also silently snatching insects from the upper canopy just over springtime.
Great Blue Heron and Great Egret are vying for small fish, which was when we briefly considered them as contestants for the greatest fisher in the county, while less than a dozen Turkey Vultures raise themselves in the air with the warming thermals. Warbling Vireos call and answer and there is a third voice, a strong juvenile with stout wingbeats.
The Mississippi Kite has quarry in view. It dips and glides to quickly retrieve the dragonfly and in one rapid movement, sheds those unnecessary wings while it watches another one nearby.
First the Baltimore Oriole sounds off while an Orchard Oriole soon takes over the conversation. Then “purdy-purdy-purdy” is answered by his mate, while a Carolina Wren belts out that strong song once, twice, thrice.
The “wheeep!” of the Great Crested Flycatcher comes from the upper canopy and the one becomes two with the proud parent hosting a progeny.
Nearly a dozen Purple Martins are counted between two plastic houses, while a pair of Downy Woodpeckers and a nearby Blue-gray Gnatcatcher share space in a deciduous tree with plenty of sustenance for all.
The crowning glory is the Eastern Kingbird as it drops down to the water of Boomer Lake simply to obtain a drink to wet the whistle.
My mind’s eye is not full, but it is pleased with the bounty for the past half hour.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
